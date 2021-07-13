Crops, pastures boosted by recent rains

Well, another two weeks passed and we got more rain. The rain totaled 2 inches for the period on my home farm – less and more on other farms. It was most welcome, as corn is starting to tassel this next week. Hopefully we are turning the corner out of this dry spell!
The corn and soybeans look really good right now but rain needs to keep coming.
The feedlot cattle are surviving the hot weather and staying on feed. Cows and calves are still grazing away in the pastures, and hopefully with this rain the grass will grow back a little more. It is getting eaten down.
Our fainting goats are finding the joys or what happens when they stick their heads through a woven wire fence and get themselves “stuck.” They are never boring!
The cement project for the feedlot continues. We were getting rained out for a couple days. We love that problem!
The days continue with manure and grain hauling and cutting and baling more grass hay.
Sterling Severtson farms with his wife Denise and kids Andrea and Kris in Rock County, Minnesota. They raise crops and cattle as well as fainting goats.