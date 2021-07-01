Crops perk up after weekend rain

We received some rain this last weekend in June. Amounts ranged from a half inch to over 3 inches on some of our land in Dickey County, North Dakota. It seems just when our row crops are in dire need of moisture, we have been getting enough to keep them going.
Corn is looking better with recent rain and still has potential. We finished re-spraying the corn. The pre-emerge didn’t perform well, so we had to spot spray many areas. We are now making second pass on soybeans, which is slightly ahead of normal.
Soybeans look better with the recent moisture. The heat and dry weather has taken its toll, but there is still hope. I would say our beans still have good potential since they rely on moisture later in the year.
We will definitely need more timely rains to keep crops going. It was nice to see some improvement – even though it may be short lived. It looks as though we will get a reprieve from the heat for a short time, but it looks like it returns after July 4.
Our small grain may be too far gone for the recent rains to benefit much. Hopefully it will help fill out what is there, so despite low yield the quality might be better.
The heavier rain amounts we received were mostly on our pastures and will improve those greatly. We are getting combines ready for small grain harvest, since it now looks as though at least some of it will be run through the combines. We will be assessing them in the coming weeks to decide if we harvest for grain or if we bale them up for feed.
I just returned from Michigan, and crops looked good except areas in the Dakotas and Minnesota. I will be traveling a lot in the coming weeks selling our family’s new oatmeal brand, Anthem, into retail markets. We are looking forward to relaxing at Elm Lake for the Fourth of July holiday.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.