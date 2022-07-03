Dry weather makes for excellent haying conditions

Hello again. In the last couple of weeks, we have found ourselves in a bit of a dry pattern.
It has made for excellent haying conditions. The hay crop around the area has been excellent. So far through the heat and dryness, the pastures have been hanging in and are still looking good.
The corn is between knee and waist high. The recent heat has really brought the growth on.
I was able to get the second pass of herbicide on just prior to a three-quarters-inch rain.
The chemical program this year has been very effective. As conditions get dryer, I feel like it pays dividends to not have the competition of weeds.
The corn is shading the rows more every day. This will also help with moisture retention and weed control. I believe the next pass I will make on the corn is with a combine.
People are also reading…
Now it is up to mother nature.
The soybeans have also progressed nicely.
I am a bit over halfway done with the second chemical pass as of today. The wind has made it a challenge, it seems like I am getting about a two-hour window at the end of the day.
Not real efficient, but better than nothing, I suppose.
The pre-emerge chemical on the soybeans did a great job getting ahead of our hardest to control weeds (kochia mostly), however it had no effectiveness on volunteer corn or sunflowers. Those made up most of our weed problems.
The good news about that is that they are relatively easy to kill in season.
The oats look about as good as they can. They flourished in the cool and wet weather we had earlier this spring. Unfortunately, it was about 101 degrees out the days that they were heading. If I had the ability to choose the weather those two days, I would have dialed the heat back a bit, but that’s the way it shook out.
I am excited to get the combine out and see if they are as good as they look.
That sums up the happenings around here for the time being. I’ll be hoping that a rain cloud or two passes over in the next couple weeks, and when it does I’ll be sure to let you all know. Until next time!
Rob Lee raises corn, soybean, oats and black Angus cattle in Kingsbury County, South Dakota. He’s also a crop adjuster and serves on the conservation board.