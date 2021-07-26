Efforts revived to get local beef in school cafeterias

Well here we are in what I call the Dog Days of Summer, hot and dry and it feels like summer is winding down. School supply lists are showing up in the newspapers, fall camps are being scheduled; what a short season summer is!
We are still hunting up some moisture in our area. We did have .65 of rain July 14, but nothing significant since then. We are at 1.37 inches of moisture for the month of July and 10.08 for the year! What a difference since back in 2019 in September we were at 56 total inches of moisture!
I had someone tell me that this is more normal for our area, and I agree with that if we had just had winter moisture and a wet April and May. June and July being hot and dry is definitely normal, but we usually have more moisture heading into the summer. The area up west of us had 0.80 of an inch July 17, but we received none. Also, north of Platte had 1.5 inches the night of July 23, and we received .01.
Corn and soybeans continue to look good in the area. The corn is pollinating now, and quality will not be the best but still good. It always helps when the corn canopies and shades the soil to hold the moisture in. They are also saying that the roots are deep and there is still moisture in the ground.
The soybeans are going to need a rain to finish. They are predicting 15-20 bushel beans with no rain but could be 50 bushel plus if we did get some rain. But the forecast is for hot and dry weather coming next week.
Oats harvest is complete and several farmers are putting cane and cover crop in behind the oats. The report I received was 50 bushel oats with a test weight of 36. People continue to remain optimistic.
Wheat harvest is winding down and my friends in the northwestern area of Gregory County reported bushels from 30-60 (depending on what was the previous crop). Protein was excellent 13.5 to 17.5. Alfalfa ground was the worst and oats and beans ground was the best. The test weights were anywhere from 57-60. In the central part of the county, reports were that not as many trucks were going by as they harvested wheat.
We completed our second cutting alfalfa on a small field. First cutting was 24 bales and second cutting was six. But it is six more than we had! Rich continues to put up wild hay and had some help this past week from a great nephew looking for a job. But we have to hurry because he is in the 4-H beef program and Achievement Days is coming up. And then it will be football camp. But we are thankful for the help when he is here!
Rich also picked up some more hay ground on shares. There is a lot of old grass in the wild hay, so tonnage should be good. We don’t think we will be putting up our normal hay ground here at home as there is just not enough there to go after.
We spoke with FSA this past week and they are looking at drought programs already. We are enrolled in Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) so the adjuster will be out soon to look at our yields and whether we will be grazing or haying the main hay ground. We are so thankful for the help with the drought disaster programs.
My sister-in-law traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, to the National High School Finals Rodeo. Her granddaughter was entered in four events. She stopped on her way home and treated us to some sweet corn. The area south of us to Lincoln is in good shape. She talked with the people who furnished the hay for the finals and they are doing well without irrigation. We are thankful that people are having good crops not far away from us, as we will be looking for feed options for the winter.
Me and two FFA advisors traveled to Wall, South Dakota this past week with the donated cows for the Beef in School program for the Burke school. It was quite dry all the way out there with small areas of green. We still look pretty green in our area compared to traveling Interstate 90.
Burke school had started the Beef in Schools program but it got sidetracked with COVID and then a shortage of locker plant options. The Wall Meat processing group is very active in getting local beef in our school lunch programs, so we had three donated beef butchered in Wall and will go pick up the ground beef in time for the start of the school year.
Wall meats is a federally inspected plant and currently has 15 schools participating in the local Beef in Schools program. We are thankful to get our program started up again! This is a grassroots effort locally through our South Dakota Cattlewomen group to make sure that our kids are eating locally grown beef!
We held our Burke Stampede Rodeo this past weekend and worked long and hard to make it a huge success! This was our first time as a professional rodeo and the weather was beautiful, the crowds were great, the stock and the cowboys and cowgirls were awesome!
I am always amazed at our small community that can come together and put on an event of this scale! We think we have upwards of 300 volunteers that help make this a success. And this little community of Burke can really make things happen! Whether someone needs an AC unit looked at on a Sunday morning at 9 a.m. or a pickup man needs a brand inspection to head out West, this community comes through. I’m proud to be part of a small town and a great community!
Until next time, please send rain!
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.