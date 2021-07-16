Enlist, dicamba beans show differences in northwestern Iowa

As I write this the morning of July 12, it’s great to see some foggy haze in the air. June rainfall ended a little under 30% of normal. This kept plants shorter than we’ve seen most years. However the past 10 days has brought about 1.9 inches of rain.
Overnight July 8-9 brought our first “inch” rain since late May with some smaller amounts since. However, the pattern of some areas picking up significantly more with each rain still exists.
What I find most frustrating isn’t that weather and rainfall can be variable, but rather how something as big as weather can make for patterns where in only a few miles huge differences keep happening for weeks in a row. Many conversations revolve around someone getting a few tenths “here” while the other party had another inch or two “there.” As I’ve said before, agriculture is a great place for a curious mind. What causes these highways and parking lots of rainfall to establish on a local scale? I’d sure like to know.
Another conversation topic going around has been “why are all the Enlist beans cupped up?” Yes, the dicamba beans look better. Do I believe my neighbors with dicamba beans were cavalier with dicamba herbicides in-season? I don’t think so. I really don’t have a good estimate of how many dicamba beans were sprayed post-emerge for that matter. Rather than speculate on every element of that discussion in this report, it is pretty clear that “something” is going on that will continue the questions into the fall and winter meetings.
Corn is at the front end of tasseling. Areas protected from the June heat and shaded a bit are starting to tassel. Hopefully pollination will capitalize on the recent rain, humidity and cooler temps.
Pastures were getting rather brown, maybe they will perk up.
At our main farmstead, the new soybean seed bins were erected last week. Only fans and floors are yet to be installed. Modifications to the corn side are on-going. The electrician has reviewed our situation and will begin work in a couple weeks.
We had the first green beans from the garden last night and the first planted sweet corn is tasseling. At least the soaker hose helped them. The deer have been pulling tops in the later sweet corn and I’m sure the raccoons are lining up. The electric fence goes up today.
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.