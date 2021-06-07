Farm optimism a welcome change this season

Farmers in Jeremy Stoecker’s neighborhood are optimistic.

After a few years of challenging weather, trade disruptions and low commodity prices, things turned around in early 2021.

“It’s nice to get one of those years,” Stoecker said.

At 32, the Onaka, South Dakota, farmer enjoys visiting with other producers through his seed business. After five years in ag retail, Stoecker returned to the farm and sold Pioneer corn, soybeans and sunflowers as a way to supplement income. Now with a new building for the seed business, he’s able to keep his inventory and treat soybeans out the door.

Stoecker has an agronomy degree from South Dakota State University. He’ll serve as Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher for the next six months, giving bi-weekly reports on crop conditions and farm happenings around Faulk County in northern South Dakota.

Stoecker farms with his dad, Jeff, and younger brother, Darin. They grow corn, soybeans, and sometimes wheat when the market makes sense. They also have a cow-calf operation.

While they all help each other out, Jeremy’s focus is on crops while Darin takes care of the cattle.

“It’s a team effort,” he said.

The weather cooperated for spring calving this year, and planting got underway May 1 for the Stoeckers. By mid-month when the Tri-State Neighbor visited, corn planting was about 80% complete, and soybeans were around 30% done. This year, they had just one rain delay, over Mother’s Day weekend.

Planting went more smoothly than the last two years, when the Stoeckers were unable to seed some of their ground due to wet conditions. They claimed a lot of acres under prevented planting provisions of crop insurance, Stoecker said.