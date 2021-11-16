Farmers wrap up harvest as snow begins to fly

Harvest in north central south Dakota is nearing its end. Many around the area have finished or only have a few acres of corn remaining to clean up as of mid-November.
The weather this last week has provided some delays for those ready to wrap up the harvest season. Visiting with a few neighbors, many were able to wrap up prior to Wednesday, Nov. 10 before storms rolled through Wednesday, lasting through the weekend.
For us, not much accumulating precipitation fell, but areas in the northeastern part of the state had a fair amount of accumulating snow – upwards of 3-5 inches.
Saturday morning, Nov. 13 we received freezing rain that accumulated as ice on all surfaces. Roads were treacherous for a brief period until the sun came out and quickly melted the ice away. Even gravel in the yard was slippery to walk on.
The storms brought very strong winds with them. Since last Wednesday, we have had a few days of with steady winds in the 25-30 mph range and saw some gusts over 60 mph. It looks like we may have a few more windy days in store for us for the beginning of next week.
It is always a big relief when harvest season comes to a close. All of the year’s work is accounted for and in the bin.
We experienced a pretty tough drought through the summer months that really affected crop yields in not only our area but over a fairly large portion of the state. While yields were below average, we were still satisfied with how our final yield numbers turned out.
Grain prices are strong, and that helps to offset the losses due to lower yields. There was a point in the middle of the year where we were concerned whether or not we would even be able to harvest some of our fields due to the drought.
Even though harvest is in the past, that doesn’t mean there is a shortage of work that needs to be done on our farm. It’s maybe just us, but it always feels like our farm turns into a bit of a war-zone during harvest season. We will spend the upcoming weeks cleaning up equipment, taking note of what repairs and maintenance that will need to be done on equipment before the next season and getting everything re-organized and tucked away into its resting place for the winter months.
On top of tending to cattle and hauling grain through the end of the year, the process starts all over again with preparation for the next growing season. For may farmers, a large portion of planning has already been done for 2022. Inflation of crop input prices has caused many to start looking into getting seed, chemical and fertilizer purchased a bit sooner than normal to take some of the risk off the table as the cost of many of those inputs continue to rise.
Even in a tough year, there is always something we can learn about our operations. While it would be easy to take this year’s results and say it was an abnormal year and disregard them, we will still use the yield data, field observations and notes taken through out the year to see what we can do better next year.
How did our variable rate seed and fertilizer applications handle this year’s weather conditions? How did our weed control programs work this year? Which seed varieties worked best on a drought year. Was our mineral program sufficient for our pairs at pasture? These are just a few of many questions that we will need to evaluate to determine if any changes should be made to improve for next year.
One thing is always for certain, the biggest factor for production in farming and ranching is always the thing we have no control over and that is the weather. Preparing for different situations and how we can respond to them can increase our chances of having a better outcome at the end of the season.
This will be my last Crop Watcher report. Thank you to all of those that took the time to read what a young farmer in north central South Dakota had to say about his experiences in the 2021 season.
I can say that it was definitely out of my element when I was asked this spring to provide reports and give updates for others to read. Even though I was a little late on a few of them, I enjoyed doing it and it may be something I will have to continue to do just for myself.
I went back through and re-read some of my submissions from earlier in the year and found it interesting on how my perspective changed through the summer.
I wish everyone the best for the rest of this year and the next. With the holidays right around the corner I hope everyone is able to spend some time with friends and family or take some time to do something you enjoy.
There is always something to be thankful for and one thing I am thankful for is to be able to have the freedom to do what I do with my family in one of the greatest places on earth. Take care and stay safe!
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.