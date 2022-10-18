Fire hits close to home during harvest season

The dry 2022 crop season is finally starting to come to an end at the Fink operation. The combines are starting to make their way back to the sheds and everyone is hoping to see better precipitation next summer.
As much as we’d like to this crop season to come to a conclusion smoothly, it can’t help but go out with a bit of a bang. There have been quite a few fires started in our area. There was one that was even quite close to home.
I came home from college last weekend and on Sunday before I was going to leave, there was a cloud of smoke in the sky to the southwest of our house.
As the flames were growing further north and closer to our farm, we were getting calls from neighbors asking if we were OK. We said we were, as the fire was far enough west, but it was headed right for our neighbor’s farm to the northwest of us.
Our neighbors were getting quite nervous because they were out of town at the time, so my dad and some of the surrounding farmers got together tractors, discs and some water tanks and tried to stop the fire. Once my dad left the house, the next time I saw him he was driving a tractor and disc down a dirt road, with smoke coming off of the disc blades.
People are also reading…
The fire was eventually put out, and besides a streak of burned up land, nobody’s farms were touched. Unfortunately, fires are prevalent this time of year, especially with the dry conditions we’ve been suffering. Thankfully, these stories will start to come to an end with the conclusion of the harvest season.
This story is an example of why I love living on a farm. You’re surrounded by great people that are there to help at the drop of a hat. No matter if it’s a fire or some cows are out, you can always find help in a neighbor.
Something that goes hand in hand with harvest season is pheasant season. Pheasant opener was this last weekend. Not just South Dakota but my hometown is well known for being very good for pheasant hunting. So, I’m sure the countryside is busy with out-of-state hunters looking to take down as many pheasants as they can.
Taking a turn from fires and pheasants, since combing is coming to a conclusion, the corn fields will soon be occupied by cattle turned out on cornstalks for the winter.
There’s also some hay hauling going on in preparation for the winter whether so cattle out in corn fields don’t have to rely on cornstalks as their main source of food.
It’s also a very special time of year for me and my sisters. Picking out and purchasing 4-H calves is always a hot topic in my household this time of year. Although I won’t be showing this summer, my sister Clara is excited about the steers she has, and I’m excited to see how she does with them in the near future.
I hope everyone is finishing up harvest season in a safe and uneventful fashion. With any luck, the stories about fires will come to an end and every farmer can sit back and pray for more rain in the 2023 crop season.
Gabby Fink is studying ag communications at SDSU this fall. Her parents, Chris and Rochelle Fink, raise black baldy cattle in Aurora County, South Dakota, running feedlots and a custom feeding operation.