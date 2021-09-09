First sizeable rains since June soak northern South Dakota

After months of hot and dry weather, north central South Dakota finally received some accumulating moisture. Since our last report, we entered our first rainy spell since this spring.
We had gotten small shots of rain throughout the summer, but they were quick storms that blew through with fronts and dumped quick localized rains that seemed to hardly soak in. Over the last two weeks many areas have accumulated close to, or over 3 inches of precipitation.
For our farm, it is the most rain that we have accumulated since the beginning of June to date. Our biggest accumulating rain so far this year occurred Thursday Sept. 3 with an all day, slow and soaking rain that left us with 1.2 inches.
We have been very fortunate throughout all of this rain not to have any damaging storm affect us. That is not the case for some in the northeastern part of the state that had damaging wind and hail with storms a couple weeks ago.
The rain has provided much relief to the areas that needed it. Unfortunately, there are a few fields that will not have much to gain from the late season moisture. Especially in lighter soil types, the drought stress was too much for some crops to handle and rain was too little too late.
A portion of the crops in the area, however, will still see some benefit to the moisture. Longer maturity or later planted soybeans held on long enough that the rain will help fill pods in the upper portions of the plant that would have otherwise been aborted.
Corn fields are in a similar scenario, since some of the shorter maturities are only a couple weeks from maturity due to the heat stress advancing the crop faster than normal.
Another big relief comes to the grazed pastures that have been dry and brown for the last couple months. Already we are beginning to see some life coming back to them as they begin to green up. While the growth may not provide much help for this grazing year anymore, it will help promote the growth of healthy forages for next year.
Another benefit of grass greening up is it will hopefully provide some relief and help to slow and reduce the risk of fires that we have been ever so cautions to prevent the last couple months. Potter County, for the time being, has lifted its burn ban because of the recent moisture.
My family and I took a day to travel and take in the South Dakota State Fair this weekend. It seems even just in the last couple days when we got back that our earlier planted and earlier maturing soybeans have progressed quickly. We have some fields that are beginning to turn color and drop leaves in some areas.
While the rain has been a relief and a morale booster for many, the reality is for our farm is that we will still more than likely be harvesting a below average crop. Traditionally, we would have to plan on delivering a portion of the year’s crop to town, but the way it is looking, a majority of our crop will be able to stored on farm. At this point, we are happy that we will have some crop to harvest since the way it looked in June and July, that wasn’t always the case.
My best guess is that we could have some soybeans ready for harvest in the next two to three weeks. Depending on how the weather plays out, we are anticipating that we will be weaning calves before the end of the month.
The next couple weeks we will continue to prepare equipment for harvest and our yards for weaning calves. It also looks like we will be putting a few more hours on the lawn mowers in the coming weeks. With the rain, we are back to having to mow our lawns every few days as compared to once every couple weeks. It’s a problem we are glad to have!
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.