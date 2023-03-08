WORTHINGTON, Minn. – The Altmans are entering a new phase within the growth of Five Pine Cattle Co.

They have built a high-quality herd, and their next goal is to tighten up their calving window.

In late February, the Altmans started the process to bring cows into heat. They will begin breeding cows right after their sale on March 11, 2023. That will result in calves born right around Christmas and the last week of the year.

At the same time, there were still 17 cows left to calve as of March 1.

Matt and Amanda have decided to offer those cows for sale. It is a difficult decision, but their goal is to have calving finished before their 2024 sale.

Amanda gave her March 1 report just as she was heading off to work near Green Bay, Wis. She continues with her work as a source farm specialist with Kansas Dairy Development in Deerfield, Kan.

Her job is to help dairy farms successfully send newborn/week-old heifer calves to the Kansas site for development. She does a lot of flying in and out from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to meet with dairy farmers.

The work is rewarding – she’s been able to lengthen the amount of time between visits to farms as protocols improve.

It’s not easy to plan the trips – when the National Weather Service issued Feb. 17 warnings for a winter storm on Feb. 21-23, she flew to Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 19, and got back home before the storm hit on Feb. 21.

She and Matt knew there was a northeast wind forecast. They have lots of protection from the northwest – but they specifically set up the large farm site to bring in good airflow from the northeast.

They moved trailers and big round bales to provide some protection and moved their closeup cows into their barns.

The young calves had their own little shed with a manure bed pack outside for the mama cows.

Only one cow calved during the storm – despite the low-pressure system that came through. That showed the Altmans that the late-calvers were not expecting to give birth immediately. That also made the decision a little easier to try to sell them.

It can be difficult to part with cattle that have become a part of the farm, so Amanda hoped the late-calvers will be purchased by a good farm to build a high-quality herd.

Matt, Amanda, Montana, Anna and Brant cordially invite cattle families to Five Pine Cattle Co.’s Fourth Annual Production Sale, Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. Visit fivepinecattleco.com for more information!