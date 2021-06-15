From near freezing to over 100, crops show stress in northern South Dakota

The last two weeks we have seen crop conditions fall behind a bit. At the end of May we had a spell of cold temperatures at night that set the row crop behind more that we had originally expected. While the thermometer never dropped below freezing at our place, there was evidence of frost and freezing on many fields in the area. I am unaware of any crops that were terminated due to the temps, but there were many that had tissue damage because of it.
Since then, we have had to deal with almost two full weeks of temps in the mid- to upper-90s and some days over 100 degrees. Those temperatures paired with strong south winds over the same period has proved challenging for the young crops. The temps dried out the soil surface substantially and heat and drought stress has been very noticeable in the fields.
We were lucky enough to receive around a half inch of rain at our place early Thursday morning, June 10. This was our first measurable rain since June 3. Substantial winds came with this storm, causing some branches to fall and some items to be relocated around the farm.
Totals from that rainstorm ranged anywhere from .70 west of me to .20 to the east. Because of the hot and windy conditions, it was very much needed to keep crops alive.
The spring wheat crops here are looking pretty tough. Due to the dryness and heat, there are fields that are beginning to head out and aren’t much above knee high. The corn is behind where it should be, considering how early a good majority of it was planted. Most are staging in the V3-V5 stage with three to five leaves.
Over the last week it was not uncommon to see the corn leaves rolled up by late morning and early afternoon because of heat and drought stress. Soybeans are in the early vegetative stages and haven’t shown as much stress due to the smaller plant size at this time.
Alfalfa fields are being cut, and depending on the age of the stand they are pretty variable for yield. Early frost, alfalfa weevils, and dryness stunted alfalfa fields reducing tonnage for some.
Cattle are all out to grass at our place and the pastures are holding their own for now. Just like the crop ground, pastures are showing stress.
Over the next couple weeks we will need to be making our first in-crop herbicide application on soybeans. Weed pressure is starting to build in a few fields. While the weather isn’t cooperating for that, we will be working on fencing projects and getting haying equipment ready to go to work.
We have a few more hot days in the forecast this week, but it looks like the possibility of a “cool down” to normal temperatures toward the end of the week. Hopefully we can see some chances of rain soon as well.
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business. His report was submitted June 14.