Heat could hurt corn pollination, ear development

Crops continue to struggle in north central South Dakota. The area saw a few clusters of storms that provided for variable rain amounts the night of July 23.
Areas to the north and west of our farm around Hoven were on the higher end of the totals, receiving .80 up to 1.30 inches. As they moved east, the storms weakened and we were only able to catch around .10 of an inch at our place west of Onaka.
The morning of July 26, light rain showers were moving through, and although they are a welcomed sight, it doesn’t look like they will provide much for accumulated precipitation. The total rain accumulation at our farm for the month of July to date is just under an inch.
To no surprise, the corn crop is struggling the most in my area. Tassels began to show early last week in quite a few of our fields. The corn looks pretty tough on some of our lighter soils where we have corn that is under 5-foot tall attempting to tassel and pollinate.
We do have fields that look better. However, with limited moisture and temps in the upper 90s last week and 100 degree plus highs for the beginning of this week, I do not feel pollination will be very successful. Without any large amounts of rain forecasted in the near future, any progression of ear development will be difficult to achieve.
Soybeans have yet to show the major stress and backward progression that we are seeing in the corn, but we are now moving in to crop stages that will require more moisture to begin producing pods. It will be a waiting game to see how much potential remains after this next week of warmer temperatures. If the dry forecast holds true, I think soybean fields will fall behind quickly.
Wheat harvest has begun around the area. I have visited with neighbors around that are harvesting and they have noticed crop history has made for some widely variable yields. For winter wheat, I have heard field average ranges from 35 up to 80 bushels per acre. The higher yielding fields have from been ground that was not able to be planted in the spring of 2020 due to wet conditions.
Spring wheat has not been as productive and most yields I have heard have been under 30 bushels per acre on fields that will be harvested. As I mentioned in previous reports, some wheat fields were abandoned as grain production and were hayed to put up for livestock feed. Most everyone has mentioned that grain quality has been better than expected.
With no wheat harvest at our place, we have been working on continued fencing projects as well as some building improvements and repairs. We will need to be utilizing some pasture in the near future that has limited water supply so we will be setting up tanks and storage in order to haul water in the coming weeks.
As wheat harvest has begun, the occurrence of fires has increased. With vegetation continuing to dry up, it is always a concern to have equipment ready in the unfortunate event a fire pops up in our area. We all hope it does not have to be used!
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.