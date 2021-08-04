Hoping crop protection pays off in northwestern Iowa

As I opened with my last report, it’s great to see moisture in the air in the morning. This morning had patchy fog. With the forecast for upper 90 degrees this week, we’ll take what moisture we can get.
In the past couple weeks about 0.35 of an inch of rain has fallen. The “we could use a good rain” story continues.
The non-dicamba tolerant soybeans have perked up from the moisture in early July but the discussions continue. The conversations I have had with various people around here suggest a “burn down only” label for dicamba in soybeans is warranted. Time will tell.
In corn, western corn rootworm beetles chewing on silks caused some area fields of corn on corn to be sprayed earlier than the now customary practice of applying an R1 stage fungicide/insecticide cocktail by ground or air.
I rode along with the custom operator I use for that application, as I like to see what things look like. His Hagie STS 12 with 120 foot boom is a nice machine. I have concerns about our lack of normal rainfall and when the soil water tank will run out. The view from the cab reduced my concerns but didn’t eliminate them.
I’ve had good aerial applicators in the past but do like how better indexed the check strips are with the ground rig. I can’t say treating corn at this time always pays, but I always see visual differences in the crop, as I leave about 10% of the fields in check strips. The yield monitor or cart scale will reveal the differences at harvest.
This year I used Veltyma fungicide and generic bifenthrin. Unless we have good consistent moisture patterns, I get concerned about two-spotted spider mites, thus the bifenthrin. Hopefully the fungicide will help the plants tolerate the heat and hang on for (hopefully) better weather.
Soybeans are moving through R2 and into R3. There are plenty of flowers. How well they fill, is the same moisture-driven story. Some of my 2021 soybean fields had heavy white mold pressure two and six years ago, then 2017 was quite dry so the pressure was less. Even though we have been dry which should reduce white mold risk, I have been more aggressively managing it this year with genetics, seed treatment (HeadsUp), R1 fungicide inclusion (generic Domark), and soon R3 stage Delaro or Aproach. Bifenthrin will be used for insecticide in that cocktail as well. Some guys like using Cobra herbicide as a white mold preventative but I struggle with intentionally burning the crop. Dicamba dinged it enough already.
Surrounding pastures are turning back toward brown as the heat has come back on. We mowed yards for the first time in weeks to even them up. The only thing I irrigate is the garden. New potatoes are coming on and we’ve had our first ears of sweet corn, as well as a bunch of green beans. Our new golden retriever still has a puppy brain attached to a still growing 50-plus pound body.
It seems the key theme of this report is about hoping for rain and hoping the applications will pay off. Years ago a farmer I was serving with on the Iowa Soybean Association Board made a comment that sticks in my mind: “Farming is a pert near business.” That is such a true statement.
There are so many decisions we make that you hope are close to right. How “pert near” to textbook can a person come? I don’t know. Sure, my agronomic training with a refresh from Googled research information helps (checkout Soybean Research and Information Network - SRIN at soybeanresearchinfo.com), but when it comes down to it, a person has to decide whether wishing I’d have done “something” will be more regretful than not doing something. Will the dollars saved be money you wished you deployed?
So even with the dry conditions doing on, I know I have enough crop potential out there I intend to do what I can for it. It’s how I am wired. With so many decisions we make, not being able to “do-over” later in the season makes it hard. Best of luck.
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.