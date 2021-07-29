Irrigation applies 8 inches to corn, much more to come

We started the season with varying degrees of moisture across our farm, and that trend has continued so far this summer.
We have crops suffering, particularly to the west in McPherson County and to our south in central and southwestern Brown County. We received rain the night of July 25 with amounts ranging from a trace to 2 inches. It seems that any time we are in dire straits, it rains just enough to keep the crops growing.
The small grains so far have fared the worst, since the recent rains were too little too late to help them. Some small grains have been hayed and what is left standing is still a week or two away from harvest. Our oat crop filled some with late rains but looks to be disappointing.
Corn is mostly pollinated, and from what I’ve seen so far it pollinated very well. Our irrigated corn looks excellent as usual on a hot and dry year. We have applied 8 inches on the corn so far and without rain will be applying a lot more in the coming weeks.
Ear size, from what I’ve seen so far, ranges from what we typically see to smaller than normal. We have corn ranging from very good condition with excellent potential to corn that will struggle to make anything if we don’t receive significant rain soon.
Our soybeans are hanging in there and are setting pods. Our irrigated beans are doing well, and we will be applying our second round of fungicide in the next week to help fend off white mold. Our dryland beans are starting to fall behind on node and pod development, but as we have seen before, August rains can quickly turn around a bean crop.
We have been busy putting up grass hay and haying more ditches than normal in an attempt to get as much hay as we can.
I will be traveling to Tampa, Florida with my family this upcoming week for a family vacation and watch our daughter attend the USA Ambassador National Pageant. So far this summer, every time I’ve left home it rains. I’m hoping that trend will continue as I’m gone. It also may have helped to leave more than twice.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.