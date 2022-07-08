Irrigation starts early in northeastern Nebraska

No rain since early the week of June 6.
Looks like we will end June with about a third of normal moisture. That makes May the only month with close to normal precipitation in the last year.
July will have to be close to normal moisture for us to make crops in northeast Nebraska. Saw corn rolling last week with mid-90s temps. A little reprieve over the weekend with temps back around 80 for highs. Expecting higher 90s by June 29-30.
Corn is all sprayed, and beans just got their post this weekend. Watering (irrigation) already started, about a 10 days earlier than normal for our area.
In traveling around the area, I’m seeing a lot of nitrogen burn from fields that have applied urea that has yet to get moisture for incorporation.
No moisture in the forecast for the next 10 days. Some tough decisions to be made for crop inputs, especially on dryland. Add any more inputs to the crop, or save the money and expect a crop insurance indemnity?
Weather patterns here are correlating with 2012, the worst drought in our area since the 1930s.
Corn stands continue to look, beans still struggling to fill in over high residue areas.
Some fields will have yield deductions from stands, a rarity for beans.
Planning for an irrigation trip on all corn this week, and expecting to inject nitrogen through pivots next week, and begin tissue sampling.
Kurt Rewinkel farms in Dixon County, Nebraska. He grows corn and soybeans with his son, Mike, farming no-till since 1988. He also works in real estate and farm management.