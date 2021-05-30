 Skip to main content
Late May rains help green Minnesota pastures
Late May rains help green Minnesota pastures

Andrea and Denise Stevertson trail a calf at their farm near Luverne, Minn. 

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Jager Robinson

Corn and soybeans were planted early and quickly due to dry and perfect soil conditions, unlike the last couple of years! Crop emergence is excellent and growing quickly.

Rain was hard to come by, but a couple of “half” inch timely rain showers helped. Then this last week we had 1 ½-2 inch rain totals for the week. My sump pump started for the first time this year! The grass in the pastures finally grew enough to send cow-calf pairs to graze.

The next couple weeks will be filled with spraying corn and soybeans for weeds, harvesting first cutting alfalfa, livestock chores and grain hauling.

Hopefully rain keeps coming as the subsoil is still short of moisture!

Sterling Severtson farms with his wife Denise and kids Andrea and Kris in Rock County, Minnesota. They raise crops and cattle as well as fainting goats. His report was submitted May 27.

