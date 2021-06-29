 Skip to main content
Minnesota farmers see similarities to 1976 drought
Crop Watcher

Minnesota farmers see similarities to 1976 drought

Severtson family

The Severtson family of Kenneth, Minn., is Kris, left, Sterling, Denise and Andrea. They will serve as Crop Watchers for southwestern Minnesota this season. 

 Tri-State Nieghbor photo by Jager Robinson

As I write this we received four-tenths of an inch of rain, but much more is needed and quickly! Just a few miles away the amounts were much higher. There has been zero rainfall for the last two weeks, and there is more talk of comparing this year to 1976.

Corn and soybeans have been growing quickly. Corn is about fence-post tall and looks good from the road. But corn leaves are rolling in most fields and a couple neighboring fields are starting to brown.

The second cutting alfalfa is about ready to be cut but is going to be short. I started cutting and baling ditches and waterways, and the quantity is about two-thirds of normal so far. Pastures are still green but in decline, so we’re probably going to have to buy more hay for the coming months.

I’m hoping to start my feedlot concrete project since the forecast is calling for “cooler”temperature and concrete equipment finally arrived. We’re pouring it ourselves. But hopefully it rains, and it can be postponed a while longer.

We might have to do a “Norwegian” rain dance or something, as the neighbor stated! Along with hoping and praying for it.

Sterling Severtson farms with his wife Denise and kids Andrea and Kris in Rock County, Minnesota. They raise crops and cattle as well as fainting goats.

