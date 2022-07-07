Minnesota producers ship livestock ahead of heatwave

Ryan Vos kept a close eye on the heat in late June at his Slayton, Minnesota farm.

Meteorologists predicted high temps, so it was vital to make sure the livestock stayed cool in the beef feedlot and finishing hog barn.

Before the heat arrived in Minnesota, Vos Farms shipped about 150 finished cattle.

The Voses waited for phone calls and texts to find out when the livestock haulers would arrive at the farm. The cattle were shipped so the trip would be as cool as possible and to minimize waiting in line before unloading.

Six loads of finished hogs were also shipped.

That left about 1,450 hogs in Ryan’s barn, which has good ventilation, fans, and misters. The pigs are always comfortable in today’s modern confinement barns.

There remained about 150 finishing cattle at the farm along with younger feeder cattle.

“The cattle, we try not to mist them,” he said, although they have a sprinkler system in place to water the cattle if needed. “Once you start, you have to keep misting them.”

In addition to these massive livestock tasks, Ryan kept up his job as a morning radio personality at KJOE, Slayton, Minnesota.

He also completed wedding plans with Mallory Carlson. Their wedding is July 23.

A nice 0.4-0.6-inch rain fell in mid-June, arriving at the perfect time.

“We were happy about that,” he said. “We received wind this week and last week, but I don’t see any wind damage in the crops. That is something we will be monitoring as we scout fields.”

Schmitz Grain of Slayton sprayed the growing corn, so there wasn’t much else to do in the corn or soybean fields at the end of June.

The Voses cut their first crop hay and were surprised to find more tonnage than they expected despite some winterkill. They had considered putting it up as small squares, but of course it rained while the alfalfa was down. They decided to put up big round bales and can hopefully make small squares later this growing season.

“We went out and interseeded a little two-year grass with it just because of the winterkill,” he said.

There are some things in farming that are impossible to know.

What will the weather be in the fall? How much propane will be needed to dry the corn? Is this the best time to price 2022 or 2023 crops? Is this the best time to book nutrient inputs for the 2023 crops?

Even though Ryan is only 25, he’s seen a great deal of change in farming during his time.

He’s thrilled to be a part of the industry he loves.

“Farming used to be physically demanding – and it is still a physically demanding job, but a lot of what we do now is mental,” he said. “You must be mentally tough to do what you do.

“As busy as we get, you must remember why we do it. If you don’t love farming anymore, you can’t do it.”

One of the keys he’s found for success – whether it’s coaching football, talking on the radio, or farming – is to set one large goal, and then set several small, attainable goals to reach that big goal.

Life is all about setting goals and trying to reach them, he says.

Ryan says that setting and reaching little goals can drive a person to be better.

He thinks of it in terms of climbing the grain bin – a person starts with one rung or step and climbs to the next until they reach to top.

Sometimes it’s difficult to reach that next rung or next goal, and perhaps you’ll fail but never lose heart.

One of his favorite quotes goes like this: “If you’re going to fall – fall forward – because at least you are making progress.”

“If you’re struggling – especially as a farmer in this economy – and it’s hard, set an easy goal,” Ryan said. “Achieve that one goal. Then set another one.”