Oatmeal business ramping up at Sumption Farms

The hot and dry weather has persisted the last two weeks. We received some scattered rains in the last 10 days with amounts varying widely from nothing to over two inches.
We have finished oat harvest and both yield and quality were disappointing. We planted cover crop on some oat acres but we are waiting on rain before we plant any more.
We are ready to start chopping silage but waiting on the corn to dry down some. I think silage acres will be up since feed is scarce and tonnage will be down considerably.
Most of our corn is denting now with a milk line just appearing. Even though our corn has looked fairly good through summer, yield checks have been somewhat disappointing with smaller ears and shallow kernel development. Hopefully these late rains will help it fill out some more.
Our soybeans are still filling and setting pods. Pod counts are lower than normal so hopefully some later rains will help them fill out as well. Even back in June it seemed the root development was slow and disappointing, and I think in this area even with some timely rains, will lead to some disappointing yields in some places.
White mold is appearing in our irrigated soybeans despite two applications of fungicide and heat we have had.
Pastures are drying up, and many cattle are coming off early due to the dry conditions.
We are cleaning oats and shipping it out to make room in our bins for corn and soybeans. We are shipping more oats out to mill for our new company, Anthem.
So far sales have been excellent, and we are running low on some products and having to ramp up production much faster than initially planned. Lead times for all production materials continues to be a challenge and may slow our ability to scale-up as quickly as we would like to.
The Brown County Fair and our first football game were last week. Our kids are back to school this week, marking the end of summer.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.