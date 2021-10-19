October rains gives farmers a chance to enjoy pheasant opener

Harvest was partially stalled Oct. 10-15 due to widespread soaking rains in two separate systems. Over the six-day period we accumulated approximately 4.3 inches of rain at our farm with lower totals to the west and higher to the east of us.
Although the rain is appreciated to help to recharge depleted soils from this summer’s drought, the moisture coupled with cooler temperatures that provide for slower drying has caused combines to be parked more than they have been moving this past week.
We still have a few days of soybeans left to harvest, but after receiving 2.4 inches last Saturday, Oct. 9, we switched over to corn and were able to get one good day in on Tuesday, Oct. 12 before receiving another 1.9 inches Tuesday night through Wednesday.
For us, considering the dry summer we had, yields have been satisfactory. We knew going into harvest that we would not be pulling off record yields but have been happy with what we have been seeing. Yield reports have been pretty variable across the area with rain amounts, soil type and crop history being the biggest causes for the variability.
Sunday evening, Oct. 17, we were able to get the machines rolling again and wrapped up a corn field we had been working on before last Wednesday’s rain. The grain moisture on that field before the rain was around 17.5% and when we started in again Sunday, it had dropped a half point or better. We will be able to switch back to soybeans and hopefully get a couple good days in on them before another chance of rain again on Tuesday evening, Oct. 19.
It worked out that it was a little too wet to harvest over this last weekend. South Dakota’s Pheasant season opened on Saturday and we were able to enjoy some time with friends and family while pursuing South Dakota’s elusive state bird.
We saw plenty of birds and we able to bag close to our limits both Saturday and Sunday. The joke for us and many around our area is that opening weekend for pheasant season is treated just like a major holiday. We get to catch up with friends that have been coming to our place to hunt ever since I can remember. Many laughs, great food, and memories were had by all. It is a tradition that I hope to enjoy with my family for years to come.
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.