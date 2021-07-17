Pastures, cattle hold up well through heat wave

Well, we have had some rain in our area. Around us there are reports of 1-2 inches but here on the ranch we are at 0.60 for the month of July. One of the rains came in the amount of .40 but the rest have been .10 here and .20 there.
The good news is the cool down after the July 4 heat wave. The days are cool and the mornings damp with moisture. It has really improved everyone’s outlook and attitudes. I have heard the saying several times: ”It is priming the pump. We will get more now!” Good optimism!
The Burke area has had considerably more than we have at the ranch, so it is helping our pastures up there. The crops continue to look good.
Rich finished baling the oats and turned right around and planted cover crop on the oats stubble. It was good that he got it in. The rains came after it was planted!
The millet is still trying to grow and the moisture has helped, but it still looks pretty short and the weeds are starting to show up! I talked with a neighbor yesterday who said his millet never did come up and he had planted the middle of June.
The wheat harvest will be starting in the northwest part of the county and the farmers are hopeful for a good crop. I also talked with a guy who went back to milo this year. He said it had been awhile since he had planted milo.
Pastures remain remarkably good. We moved a pasture of cattle July 9, and the grass is still pretty good in the pasture we left. We may be able to go back in later on.
The grazing pressure is mostly centered on the water. They don’t like traveling distances for water. We checked our river pasture July 4 (that is how we go to the river) on an extremely hot day. There were lots of boats out on the water. Our cattle went to the river also to drink and cool off. We laughed that our cattle come running to the river just like the vacationers! We are lucky to have the river water.
The dams on our rented pastures are holding up well. A couple of years ago, our landlords cleaned out the dams and they are very deep. This is such an important part of maintaining the stock dams. We so much appreciate good landlords that invest back in their land and are constantly making improvements. Landlords and renters both need to invest to make it profitable for everyone. We are fortunate to have long-term, quality landlords.
Rich put up a lot of wild hay during the hot week leading up to July 4. He is trying to get as much as we can put up before it dries out anymore. But then we have been shut down since July 5 due to breakdowns and the moisture, which is not a bad problem.
He was hoping to start cutting again July 12. We are traveling over a lot of country to get bales, it is pretty short and thin compared to the last few years. We are already looking to the future for winter feed for the cows.
I stepped out of my comfort zone and went out on the water with some friends who have a pontoon boat. That was quite a different experience for me to see our pastures from the water. It is an extremely informative perspective. We got to see the eastern red cedar tree infestation from the river view, and it is not a pretty sight. It is going to take a lot of shearing, cutting and burning to reclaim those grazing acres!
The orphan foal Annie got to spend the Fourth of July in Gregory at an FFA-sponsored petting zoo. She was definitely a hit!
We also are helping with the Burke Riding Club Playnights that our daughters help organize and put on every Tuesday night for our future cowboys and cowgirls. What a fun time with over 40 young kids participating on some really nice kid-friendly horses. It does my heart good to see the future!
We continue to work on the rodeo arena in Burke to get ready for the big rodeo July 16-18. Until next time, please send more rain!
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota.