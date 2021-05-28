Planting corn with fertilizer helps crop past late May cool slump in Iowa

As I write this update early Friday, May 28, it is cloudy and damp with a wind chill of 35 degrees. We’ve had a nice “around an inch” rain move through the past couple days. I say “around an inch” because I’m basing it off a seed corn free rain gauge. Our “official” rain gauge Dad used at his place when he was a contributor to the CoCoRaHS - Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network had run over not due to heavy rain but rather was plugged by the bomb left by some bird – never seen that happen before. By the time many read this, we’ll know whether tomorrow morning brought damaging cold when the clouds move out and the breeze drops overnight.
The introduction piece a couple weeks ago noted I’ve used no-till and strip-till for years. My first strip till corn went in in 1995 and no-till beans have been my standard practice since 2001. I love the visual contrast of green soybean plants emerged through yellow corn stalks.
Locally, crops look good with soybeans having emerged, unifoliate leaves are out on the way to trifoliate. Spraying herbicide on corn started a few days ago. I plan to put my single pass products on next week after we warm back up.
As so often the case, fields planted early with rather low residue cover look the best. Since we’ve not had heavy flushing rain events to cause erosion, that penalty for tillage and low cover has been escaped so far. However, I suspect this might be a year where soils worked up fluffy may result in some awkward growth, as the corn is switching root systems and has yet to find the nitrogen bands. Some years I’ve seen where corn will look better and grow faster in the dual tracks from the last tillage pass while variable residue cover from harvest slows growth, such to see really up, down patterns in the tilled fields.
The cool weather right now is one reason I apply a planter fertilizer cocktail even though my corn is indexed to the strip-till ammonia bands from last fall. Due to discussions with others in the “no-till” community early on my path to highly reduced tillage, I started using planter fertilizer for corn and haven’t left it. In my observations, it seemed like no-till and strip-till (though less so) corn tended to stall out more than “black” fields following cool and cloudy spells around Memorial Day.
Biologically, we lose some momentum that seems to show up in crop appearance a week or so later. Putting fertilizer on with the planter doesn’t always hit a home run but I believe it evens up plant growth.
Years ago I saw both visual and weighed yield responses such I haven’t wanted to stop the practice. My planter cocktail is a shallow side band 50:50 mix of UAN and ammonium thiosulfate, plus a quart of ammoniated zinc when running 10 gallons per acre. With strip-till corn on corn I tweak the blend and rates higher.
In the neighborhood, those with forage are on the front end of first cutting. A dairyman friend says their first cutting alfalfa was about average. The cool season grasses are heading out. This isn’t a good time for my wife who is allergic to brome and reed canary grass pollen. Soon I’ll have to return to primary lawn mower operator.
I’ve been delivering corn to Little Sioux Corn Processors. I won’t tell you the prices I contracted for, but will say some of it was sold at “profitable levels” but still only half the price of my last sale. I’m not sure I buy the notion that “selling at a profit” is good enough when the rally years are the ones that buy the upgrades.
My style is making a lot of sales in smaller increments when sell signals hit. Those first forward contracts weren’t a high percent of my production. Who’da thought we’d see the price rallies we have since August 2020. Like with weather, price volatility is our life as farmers.
May you all have had a fine Memorial Day. For my siblings and me, it will be our first with both parents back together in the “new” section of the township cemetery about 3 miles from here. My great grandfather for who I am named and grandparents on Dad’s side are all at-rest in the oldest corner of the original section.
Memorial Day is a time to think of those before us and those who died in service and defense of the freedoms we cherish and likely attracted our ancestors to settle here. I often wonder what they expected and saw when they settled here in 1869. I’m doing what I can to take care of it under my watch. Be safe out there.