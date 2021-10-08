Rain causes dormant soybeans to green up

Crop watcher Jeremy Stoecker and family got started on soybean harvest Sept. 23 and had a few good days of warm weather to harvest. That was interrupted by rain from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 when the Onaka area collected 1.30 inches.

“Everything is pretty soggy around the area,” Stoecker said before heading to the fields Oct. 5.

The crew fired back up on harvest work Monday, Oct. 4, but there was one little hiccup with some smoke and smolder on the combine, Stoecker said. They were able to put out the fire and avoid any real damage.

With warm dry days ahead in the forecast, Stoecker is expected to make good progress on harvest. The family is just a quarter of the way done with soybeans. They like to have all the beans knocked out before starting in on corn harvest.

A couple operations in the area were pulling in some wet corn in September, Stoecker reported. He heard from some that the hot, windy days that came before the rain caused moisture levels to drop by 2 points in a day.

The wet weather caused more issues than just a few days lost in the field. Stoecker ran into some spots in his fields that had gone dormant from the season’s drought. The fall moisture caused those areas to green up while everything around them has matured.

“We have to cut around some green spots in the field,” he said.

Harvest makes for some long days at the Stoecker farm. The mornings start with dumping the trucks and servicing the machines. The crew is usually rolling by about noon, and they work until 9 p.m. or later.