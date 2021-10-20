Rain makes harvest challenging in northern South Dakota

Harvest progress was slowed by a few recent rain events. Amounts in the last two weeks ranged from 3 to over 5 inches.
We were able to finish soybeans and get a start on corn which, for mid-October, is ahead of normal in this area. We have had significant snow events the last three Octobers, so hopefully this year will end that streak.
Soybean yields varied widely in our area, but all things considered we are happy with ours.
Field conditions have become problematic with the recent rains. So far, the combines and carts are handling it fine, but some fields are too wet to load trucks in. This is never an ideal situation for anybody but something we are forced into at times. Any more moisture will make harvest challenging.
We are still working on chopping earlage on some late planted corn and the wet conditions are making that difficult. There is considerable standing water in the low areas here and we are getting to the point of fall where things don’t dry out that well as days get shorter and cooler.
Corn yields so far have been good, considering the challenges this crop faced throughout the year. Test weights are good, helped by the late rains in August. Corn moisture here has ranged from 18-25% on what we have harvested so far. Drought stressed areas are wetter than the areas that had more moisture to work with in July.
We are focused on completing this year’s harvest, while hoping mother nature gives us some good conditions to work in.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.