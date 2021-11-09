Rain slows harvest, weaning progress in south central South Dakota

The editor tells us this is our second to the last Crop Watchers report for our area. It doesn’t seem like we should be winding down.
The weather has been great for October and we continue to receive moisture. The moisture has slowed down the progress everyone was making with harvest and cattle movement, but last week we dried out and things are moving again. The weather has given us a cold snap for now but it sounds like we will warm back up again.
We thought by this time we would have our last batch of calves weaned but will complete that this morning Nov. 1. They are in the cornfield and the corral is ready for them to be loaded up and hauled home. The cows will stay and graze the cornfield and cover crop.
We are so surprised that the cover crop made it as long. It laid in the ground and then started growing when we finally got moisture. The turnips and radishes are huge!
The moisture made things pretty muddy around here and that is good news going into winter. It just made it a little difficult to time this group of calves getting weaned.
We still have the fall calves to work, the cows to preg check, and hay to haul. Someone asked me when is our slow time on the ranch and I still have not figured that out.
As I travel around the county, I am surprised by the number of corn fields that are still standing. I thought we would be close to completion but I believe the moisture has put a hold on harvest for now. I believe we are still quite a ways ahead of schedule.
The number of cattle moving throughout the area and at the local sale barns has reached a fever pitch. Rich has been gone most days doing local brand inspections and working the sale barns. They are short handed for brand inspectors in our area, so it has made for some long days and late nights feeding his calves.
The moisture caused some cancellations also, but when things dried out, the trucks took off again and this has caused some back-ups unloading at the sale barns.
Last report, editor Janelle asked us to report on the National FFA Convention. I wanted to report that Gregory County has a new FFA chapter that got started last spring and includes the schools in Burke, Gregory and Bonesteel.
Our daughter Mollie Andrews started teaching ag and welding in the Burke and Gregory schools. There was a lot of interest in starting a new FFA chapter since the Gregory school had not had one since 1969 when the ag teacher left. We are not sure Burke and Bonesteel ever did have one.
Mollie had written a grant last summer and was awarded money from Farm Credit Services of America to take some kids to nationals. She and six of her students just returned from Indianapolis, Indiana Sunday morning, Oct. 31.
What an experience it was for her and her students. They were able to collaborate with several other schools who chartered a bus for tours arrangements.
I can’t believe that over 500,000 FFA members from across the U.S. gather in one place! And what a learning experience it is. We are so very happy for our area kids to experience something of this size and scope. Next year I am sure that more kids from our area will be attending and hopefully competing as this local chapter gets going.
Our deer hunters have started hunting the ranch and will be here for another two weeks. They start with archery deer season and transition to rifle deer. They have not seen any dead deer and I can confirm that we haven’t either in our area. I hear reports of dead deer but we have yet to find any.
The archery hunters were quite successful last week. Two of them got their archery deer. They have seen lots of nice-sized bucks on the game cameras, so I am sure they will have a successful season.
I had better give a quick update on Annie, the orphan foal. We have tried three different horses to be her new companion and hopefully we settled on a 3-year-old gelding.
They seem to be getting along, but it is just not the same as her old 25-year-old buddy. She loved to eat with him out of her favorite bucket. These other horses don’t want to share, so we have to lock them apart when they eat to make sure Annie gets her grain. She continues to grow and prosper.
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.