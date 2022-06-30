Showers during June heat wave help crops along in eastern South Dakota

As most folks reading this can relate, here we have been in a heat wave until the last two days. With heat indices above 100 for several days, we would venture to say the plants and vegetation were the only living creatures around enjoying it.
The pastures have hardened, and the native warm season grasses started to make their presence known.
The corn has really responded, and has turned the deep green we so love to see as its roots reach the nitrogen. We caught a couple showers during the heatwave which came as a very welcome respite.
The bulls got a fresh pour of clean-up and sent out for their 55 days of work. What a life! It was nice to see the pairs enjoying the lush grasses and open spaces.
Flies and hoof rot seem to be the most common annoyances to the cattle, with pink eye starting to show. One has to attribute the hoof rot to hot weather and standing in the dugouts and creeks.
I know our girls have surely enjoyed playing (and cooling off) in the pool lately.
Our haylage endeavor was an experience for sure. Grandpa started laying hay down and by noon the next day, the windrows from the prior morning were too dry. We were finishing up doing the headlands of the field we cut earlier in the day and the chopper had a major malfunction.
A knife came loose and went through the accelerator. Haylage season was over in less than 48 hours.
We’ve all been there, and unfortunately, probably more than once.
So, we are finishing up the last 150 acres by rolling them up and making hay. Our plan is to have that finished early this week, and start on the grass hay shortly thereafter.
We will take a couple days in between to get the food plots planted for the family hunting lodge. Keep putting one foot in front of the other, everyday.