Skipping grain dryer one benefit of dry season

A dry growing season is making what’s usually a favorite job in the combine seat not so fun for crop watcher Will Jones in northwestern Iowa.

“Going on seven inches of rain for whole season is not very much,” he said while harvesting corn Monday morning, Oct. 17.

The Jones operation wrapped up soybean harvest in the first week of October. Yields were disappointing due to lack of moisture. Corn yields have been similarity disappointing, Jones said.

His harvest crew consists of his cousin who works part time running the grain cart. A semi-retired employee and a couple other guys drive truck from them during harvest. A new employee will start in November and work year-round.

“That will take a little pressure off us next year,” Jones said, adding that there’s plenty of work to do.

With no school Monday, Jones also had a couple of kids riding along with the crew. Back at home, the new baby turned 2 months old this week, and she’s challenging her parents’ sleep schedules at this busy time of year.

Jones was happy that the corn has been dry. At a little above 15% moisture, it saves the added step and the added expense of having to dry the grain.

On Monday, the harvest crew took advantage of a 15-cent pay bump when the elevator asked that corn be hauled directly to the local ethanol plant. It’s an easy switch for Jones.

“Rather than while in line here, we’ll wait in line there,” he said.

He took a day off of harvest on one of the warm and windy days last week to move cows to cornstalks. Soon, they’ll be hauling manure.

While this year’s crop has been a disappointment, Jones said he doesn’t want to over-react with big changes for next season. Moisture is always a variable, he said, “but it does make you think about everything there is to think about.”