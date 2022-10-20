Soybean harvest wraps up by moonlight

Dancin’ in the moonlight. Everybody’s feelin’ warm and right. It’s such a fine and natural sight. Everybody’s harvesting in the moonlight!
That was the trend for getting the soybeans out. We were subject to a few red flag warnings, and that put a stop to the harvest during the daytime. But once the harvest moon came out, and the winds went down, we fired up and spent a good amount of time under the moonlight.
Of course, we had our fair share of stoppage time associated with getting the machine set, and a couple broken bolts.
The beans turned out above average this year. There was great variability in the ground, and let me just say, the poorer ground really showed up this year. The extra hot, dry August and September cost the 2.2 beans their top end yield potential. A lot of two bean pods at the top of a 36 to 40 inch high stem. The 1.7 variety has shined in comparison. They are not as tall, 30 to 36 inches, but they put on a better bush style and had three to five branches carrying heavy pods. All in all, not the highest yields but better than an average year and that’s something to be thankful for.
The calves in the feedyard are enjoying the dry weather, but the up and down temperatures are giving some of them a bit of fever. We have been pulling a few here and there to give a bit of treatment. We had our vet stop and take a walk through them to see what she could find. The healthy ones are sure enjoying the breakfast buffet prepared by Grandpa.
It will be exciting to watch them grow and develop over the next 100 days. We will now get them sexed and sized into a couple different pens to help with that growth plan.
Corn harvest will begin this week by getting a few hunting strips picked for the weekend group hosted by the RZ Pheasant Hunting Lodge and CB Hunts.
Morgan’s aunt and uncle run a small business here, and Grandma is the main cook! The opening weekend group had success the first day and were done in just a quick few hours.
How fast the truck can get back and forth to town will dictate the speed of our corn harvest.
A neighbor said the line at the ethanol plant was getting pretty backed up today, and it makes a guy wonder about storage. Guess it will be what it is and we will just keep going.
Morgan and Garret Schultz met in Kansas and returned to her home state to farm. They raise crops, cattle and kids in Faulk County, S.D.