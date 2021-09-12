Soybean pod counts below normal in northern South Dakota

We received some much-needed rain in the last two weeks of August. Amounts varied from 3 to over 7 inches. Unfortunately, we also had several storms move through the area with hail damaging some of our corn and soybeans.
The recent rains will help the corn and soybeans finish the year and will help yields some.
We have begun chopping silage and the rains have left the fields somewhat muddy, but conditions are improving. Shorter maturity soybeans are starting to change color and drop some leaves while the longer day beans are mostly green here and still filling out. Pod counts are below normal but, hopefully the late rains will increase seed size some.
Corn is maturing well and is nearing black layer here. It looks as though both corn and beans might be ready to harvest at the same time in this area. I think bean harvest will start similar to most years, which is late September or early October. I wouldn’t be surprised if some corn is coming off in late September in this area if the nice weather continues to help in drying down.
We have been busy hauling hay, cleaning out bins for harvest, servicing harvest equipment, and chopping silage. We are also preparing to wean calves soon. The recent rains have improved pasture conditions immensely although water still is an issue in some areas. Although the rain would’ve been more beneficial in July, it’s still going to benefit the crop some and will help us replenish our soil for next year.
Taylor Sumption farms with his brothers in Brown County, South Dakota. He is CEO of Anthem Oats, selling their South Dakota-grown oatmeal online and in stores.