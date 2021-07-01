Spotty rain provides little relief in northwestern Iowa

A recently retired USB board member friend of mine from Arkansas once told me his daddy had a saying: “crop farming is about taking plants, land and water to capture the sun to produce something people (hopefully) need or want.” I found it profound as it wraps a lot of what we do into one line.
Here, the plants are doing OK, but could use more water. Following the 1.3 inch I recorded the last few days of May, that hot spell over half of June put some stress on the crops. Corn rolling was quite evident on the hottest afternoons and rain was absent. We have not received a soaking rain in June. It seemed like the thunderstorms often split before reaching us.
Like for many of you reading this, a few miles could make a few inches difference. Since the first of June, I’ve recorded 0.91” mostly in a few hundredths of an inch showers. Spotty is the word. Five miles west I hear had a nice inch with heavier amounts a few miles south of that just last Saturday. Much of our county has had decent rain the past week. We are OK for now. I’d sure like to see our ground more soaked up heading into July.
On the negative side, some folks saw varying degrees of hail with some half way between here and Sioux City really getting hit hard.
When I started farming, I don’t recall much use of hail insurance for corn. The hail insurance focus was on soybeans. That changed sometime in the last 40 years. I recall seeing numerous cases where corn was killed with hail in late June or broken with green snap in July. I carry production hail and wind insurance on corn and production hail on soybeans, along with my MPCI revenue insurance. It seems like hail and wind were more consistent threats than droughts. We’ll see if that’s the case this year.
In my observations, the soybeans and corn are shorter than normal (the nodes are there, but shorter). The cool May start with a flip to hot and dry in June caused reduced growth while the crops dealt with the heat. Corn is moving to chest high and soybeans are starting to close 15-inch rows. My 30-inch row soybeans are still shorter than last year’s corn stalks. I like the contrast of the bright green soybeans against the yellow stalks and it shouldn’t be long the stalks will disappear. We are early flower on soybeans.
Most post herbicide applications in the neighborhood are done on soybeans. I used Enlist One, Liberty 280, Durango DMA and clethodim, as I am growing two E3 varieties of LG seed beans for AgReliant production in Marcus Iowa. I hope they do well, as I liked the agronomic profiles I was given.
In the past I used to deliver my seed production directly to the plant, but early this year I decided to put up two new bins. The foundations were poured last week. I was told all components are at CS Agrow, the bin dealer I am working with from Calumet, Iowa, and I anticipate bin erection sometime in July. They will also be doing some upgrades to the corn side of my drying and storage as well before fall. It would be nice to have yields to challenge the additional corn drying capacity.
Finally, may we all proudly display our U.S. flags for July 4. It is an especially important day for our family, as my brother Jim was born on the Fourth of July. This will be the first year without dad in the corn photos our family takes to “measure” the corn.
However you celebrate July 4, please remember the stand our Founding Fathers took that day in 1776 with the Declaration of Independence. I have great reverence for that document and the risks they took that we still benefit from. They were brilliant people, in my mind. They didn’t consult Google or sound-bite social media for the basis of the wisdom they used to build our country’s foundation. Happy Birthday U.S.A. (and brother Jim of course)!
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.