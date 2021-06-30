Spring wheat in tough shape in northern South Dakota

North central South Dakota is seeing its dry trend continue. The week of June 14-18 was hot and dry and provided little to no rain. We were happy to see a bit of a cool down over the last five days or so, which gave the growing crops a bit of a break.
Since our last report we have received about .20 of rain, which occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 25. The last couple days we have seen quick showers popping up, dumping a little rain and quickly disappearing. They leave anywhere from a trace to .35.
Areas to the east of us saw a few more developed showers and were able to accumulate a little more much needed rain. This past weekend’s showers brought our total precipitation for June to around 1.1 inches, which is much below our average rainfall of about 4 inches for the month of June.
Crops continue to show heat stress during the warmest parts of the day. Our corn, for the most part, is in the 8-10 leaf stage, depending on planting dates. With dry topsoil conditions, corn development has been slow. Corn plants have been working overtime to push nodal roots as deep as they can to utilize subsoil moisture. Corn will be entering stages now that will require larger amounts of moisture, and our subsoil doesn’t have much of a supply to do that.
Soybeans continue to progress but are also showing signs of heat stress during the hottest parts of the day. I haven’t seen any of our soybeans entering the flowering stage, but wouldn’t be surprised to see some of our earlier planted fields do so in the next week.
Spring wheat in our area is in tough shape. Grain development was greatly affected by the hot and dry conditions over the last month. In 2017 there was a good amount of spring wheat cut for hay due to drought conditions and low yield. This year, however, a few neighbors in the area don’t feel the wheat will be tall enough to justify cutting for hay. If they do, it will not amount to much.
Because of the lack of moisture, our residual herbicides have not worked as well as they have in the past and weed pressure has been a little more prevalent. We are seeing some kochia break through in soybeans as well as some waterhemp in select fields. Canada thistle has really made a presence this year in the field and especially along field borders.
We should be wrapping up spraying our in-crop herbicide application in the next couple days on soybeans. Continued weed pressure may be a problem for us this summer, especially if soybeans are not able to make a full canopy across 30 inch rows.
Pastures have really been taking a hit the last month. Many of our pastures have a fair amount of cool season grasses that just weren’t able to produce much this spring. We are supplementing extra protein to our pairs in the pasture to try and prolong the time we can keep them there.
With drought and high temps, water supply and quality always becomes a priority. We are lucky enough to have rural water to a good share of our pastures, but we have been preparing to haul water to those that do not as dugouts and dams get lower.
Fencing projects always seem to keep us busy in the summer. With the drier conditions, low ground that usually holds water has dried up and provided us the opportunity to repair or replace sections of fence that were otherwise difficult to reach.
We will have a short work week this week. My family and I will be heading to the Black Hills for a short vacation and to get together with family to celebrate a wedding that was postponed because of the pandemic last year.
This is one of my favorite times of the year. While there is always work to do, we try to take advantage of the kids not being in school and enjoy ourselves. It’s easy to get wrapped up in all the work that needs to be done and extra stress that comes with dealing with a drought. However the plain and simple truth is that the weather is one those factors of farming and ranching that we have no control over. To those that are struggling, keep the faith and it will rain again. I hope everyone has a chance to take a little break over the Fourth of July holiday and celebrate the freedoms that we have to do the things we love.
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation while Jeremy also runs a seed business.