Storm sparks rare June grassfire in Nebraska

Happy Fourth of July everyone! Hope you all have some fun plans with family and friends over the Fourth, but please be careful with fireworks!
We had a few drizzly days this past week but not much rain to speak of. It looks green in our area but looks are deceiving. We remain very dry!
Last week as a storm front passed through, several fires were started in the north central area of Nebraska, right across the border from us. Our local fire departments were called out to help with a very large 8 mile long fire just south of the Niobrara River. I have heard reports of cattle deaths, hay and grazing losses.
We would expect something like this to happen in August but not June when the green grass prevents a lightning strike from taking off. So needless to say we are still in a critically dry area. Over the last five days it has drizzled and sprinkled a little rain to the tune of .20. Not complaining, the cool down was welcome and any moisture is a blessing!
We are at a whopping 1.08 inches for the month of June without much promise of substantial rains in the future. The corn is looking good in the area. I’m not sure how it keeps hanging on. Those roots must really be deep! We did see one field of corn that was starting to burn up but it was in an area where the soil is light and doesn’t hold much moisture. And yes, it is definitely way over the “Knee High by the Fourth.” Beans, not so much. They are starting to show the dry weather pressure.
People are still planting millet, harvesting the oats crop for hay, spraying fields and pastures and looking ahead to cover crops. Wild hay is in full swing and some are trying to scratch out a second cutting of alfalfa in the low spots. It helps when alfalfa is bringing $250 per ton out of our area. Some hay producers are loading their trucks and heading to Iowa with large square bales.
Rich is finishing up baling our oats crop. The drizzle the past few days slowed him down. We have been moving pastures, fixing fence, putting cattle back where they belong, fixing fence, checking pastures, fixing water lines and tanks, and fixing fence!
We have areas from the floods in 2019 that are just now drying out enough that we can get out in the low spots to fence again. And of course the cows just had to show us where the fences were bad! They have been putting the pressure on areas where there were springs and they used to drink. Those areas are all drying out and the cattle started pushing on the fences to try and chase the water.
Water continues to be a problem for everyone grazing pastures as the cows are having to travel long distances to find water. Plus the quality of the water is questionable during drought times.
I will be heading back to our daughter’s flower shop the next couple of days as we close up the green-house and reset the store for the Fourth of July and summertime.
Rich is back in town brand inspecting at the sale barn as there continues to be a large run of weigh up cattle. No one can afford to keep any of the extras around these days. We need all the grass for the productive ones!
We are also involved with the Burke Riding Club and fixing up the rodeo grounds for the Burke Stampede Rodeo July 16-18. We had a large amount of damage from the tornado that hit the town of Burke back in August 2019 and then last year when COVID hit, we called off all events and didn’t get the grounds fixed up. Now we are scrambling to repair all the damage and get ready for our first ever PRCA rodeo. We had been an amateur rodeo for over 30 years and this will be our first professional rodeo.
Until next time, Happy Fourth of July everyone! Please pray for rain and be careful with your fireworks!
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.