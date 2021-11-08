Sunflower harvest wrapping up in northern South Dakota

We caught up with northern South Dakota Crop Watcher Jeremy Stoecker on a chilly 16-degree morning. He took a break from preparing for a seed delivery to give us an update on harvest progress.

After a relatively rainy October, the Stoeckers were able to resume harvest work in the last week of the month.

“We’re happy we’re able to get rolling again,” he said.

He expects they’ll have a good run at corn harvest with dry weather in the forecast and even a warm up expected over the weekend.

The Stoeckers have about five days left on soybean harvest, cleaning up some areas they couldn’t get to previously. They have been picking corn on and off in between. The first killing frost that came a couple weeks ago helped kill off some drought-stressed beans that had greened up with the late rains.

Farmers in Faulk County are about 90-95% done with soybean harvest, Stoecker estimated, and corn is about 60% done. That’s about on track with an average year, he said.

A few farmers in the area are working on harvesting sunflowers and are about done.

“We can grow pretty good sunflowers around here,” Stoecker said, “but if you wait too long, the blackbirds set in.”

The Stoeckers store most of their grain on-farm, but they’ve taken a few loads to the local elevator. Wait times haven’t been bad so far, he said.

“For the most part, everybody is having good luck,” he said. “A little smaller crop around the area makes for less lines.”

Many cattle producers in the area are weaning calves.