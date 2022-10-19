Thank your volunteer fire fighters

We’re doing the “Harvest Hussle,” the annual dance that requires all participants to synchronize their movements and rhythm to execute a perfectly timed harvest!
I’ve been practicing that for a few decades now and it seems like we have to add a few new steps every season and relearn the tune. Every morning, it requires a good ear to hear how the tune is changing and a good eye to see where all the steps need to be adjusted.
It was the longest irrigation season in our history. When finally finished for the year, I’ll have used the pivots six months of the year. Wow!
In the business industrial world, a longer equipment utilization period is a good thing, optimizing your investment over a longer period. The longer the pivots run, the more $5 diesel I buy.
We watered to get our rye started this spring, only to kill it just as the stand became established, and we watered mostly every week since mid-June.
I’m planning on drilling rye on fall bean stubble and irrigating to get it to germinate and grow, likely later this week.
I’ve found that rye on sandy soils that have irrigation is helpful for controlling weeds, keeping the soil cooler in summer, and helps retain the water and nutrients applied. But I’m hearing about some dryland experiences this year with rye that took all the moisture and left none for the crops, resulting in 8 bushel-per-acre (bpa) soybeans. Ouch!
The last week was a windy, blustery week that did a lot of destruction. We had two fires in our immediate area. One combine fire was just a mile and a half from our farm. Thankfully, it was contained quickly or we might have lost the crop.
The other fire started about 10 miles away, but when finally contained it was less than 5 miles away. Many fire departments, and tractors with disks, and coops with water trucks were involved to finally contain it, with several acreages saved due to heroic efforts by fire fighters.
Please support your local fire department financially, and offer your thanks for their time and service. Most small town have volunteer departments, whose members drop what they are doing to help save your crops, house, or whatever is in the fire path. Please recognize their valuable contribution to your community.
Bean yields ranged from 36 bpa to the upper 60s for irrigated. Dryland will average close to 40 bpa.
We’re just getting a good start on corn, dryland. Yields are a little over 100 bpa for corn-on-corn. Irrigated will require drying. Hope to start later today, Oct. 17.
Be safe, thank the people helping with harvest who get as tired as you do!
Kurt Rewinkel farms in Dixon County, Nebraska. He grows corn and soybeans with his son, Mike, farming no-till since 1988. He also works in real estate and farm management.