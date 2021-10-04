 Skip to main content
Timely rain helps produce yields in southeastern Minnesota
Crop Watcher

Timely rain helps produce yields in southeastern Minnesota

Crop Watcher Severtson (9).JPG

The Sterling and Denise Stevertson family raise cattle, crops and goats north of Luverne, Minn.

 Tri-State Nieghbor photo by Jager Robinson

Well, another two weeks have passed and we started the soybean harvest. As I write on Oct. 4, harvest was delayed by another three-day rain event that amounted to about 6 tenths of an inch of moisture.

Yields have been above average! The timely moisture in July and August really showed. If we could get a good five-day dry period, we could get the soybean harvest completed.

The next couple weeks will probably bring the start of the corn harvest for grain and the process of moving cows from pastures to soybean and corn stubble, which brings with it temporary fencing, weaning and chute work of calves. It is going to get even busier!

