Whole-farm yields shaping up to be good despite Iowa crop stress

Since my last report, many around me have completed harvest and are into fall tillage. We received about 2.2 inches rainfall.
By the time you read this we hope to be seeing the end of corn harvest. I’m looking forward to getting my fall strip-till ammonia on. I contracted fall ammonia last summer. On Nov. 1, I expect many ammonia tanks will be rolling in my area. Lots of manure has been injected and dry manure stockpiles are many, ready to be spread.
Quite a bit of cornstalk baling has been going on. I’m not sure how much more is due to happen, as it is on pause with the rain.
As with soybeans, the yield monitor in corn has both good and bad news. The potassium stress some corn displayed early season when it was dry as well as the fomesafen carryover-damaged areas are a couple things I have to keep in mind when looking at the yield maps.
Even with strip-till, this year concentrated soybean residue slowed corn growth. My mid-range series CIH combine could be better at spreading soybean pods.
Slower corn growth was observed earlier this year in diagonal strips every 29 feet before tassel and still shows into harvest when looking at mature fields from higher elevation. On one field’s yield maps I’d swear I can pick out those strips at a certain zoom while they disappear at different zoom levels.
For 2021 soybean harvest I tried different settings to see if I could improve sieve loading and pod spread. I intend to more aggressively sweep residue at corn planting next year.
I take a lot of samples to the elevator, and test weight is less than the last couple years. We put the 14-17% moisture corn into bins first ahead of the rain and are working on the propane dryer corn now after the rains.
I put two new fans and updated controls on our Stormor roof dryer. However, one fan motor will need to be replaced due to a bad internal start switch, as I understand it. Thanks to my bin dealer for figuring out how to keep me running until they can install a new motor.
It appears that the sweet spot for yield is not my latest corn maturities, which is a bit surprising considering how green the full season corn was when rain returned late season.
It seems like every year has a bit different sweet spot. So far, 104-107 day corn is my best, which is mid-maturity for me. At this point, the whole-farm corn yield has a chance at being above average production history. Like with soybeans, that is a pleasant surprise considering the observed crop stress and lack of soaking rain this summer.
I keep telling myself that I am sure glad our recent rains weren’t snow. May it hold off to December and let us all get our crops and field work completed.
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.