Winds halt spraying work, damage crops

It has been a busy couple weeks. At our farm we have finished with planting our row crops and will only have a little bit of summer forages to plant in the next couple weeks. Around the area, most all of the corn is in and around 80% of the soybeans are in as well. We don't plant any sunflowers ourselves but visiting with a few neighbors that grow them said they have gotten a start and the majority will go in around the first of the month.
We have a good share of our corn acres to spray yet. Sprayers around the area have been sitting idle for the majority of the past week or more as we have been dealing with our wonderful South Dakota winds! Weed pressure to date has been relatively low with the exceptions of some ground that was placed into prevent plant in 2020 and wasn't able to receive any fall residual herbicide applications.
As I'm writing this May 27, we are drying off from .40 of an inch of rain that we received Wednesday night through Thursday morning. I believe this brings the total precipitation for our place to around 1.7 inches for May so far, and possibly another chance Saturday. It’s low compared to normal, but we are happy to see it.
Rain totals around the area have been pretty variable, as some localized storms have come through and left behind a good amount of rain in some areas and very little only a few miles away. Sunday night, May 23, storms rolled through and brought some strong southern wind gusts but left us with little rain. The wind was strong enough to flip over freestanding windbreak panels and damage some shingles on a couple houses at our place. We also noticed some damage to the emerged crops from the wind blowing dirt and residue against them. The crops will grow out of it fine at this point.
Cattle have been slowly trickling out to pastures around here over the last couple weeks. We have been hesitant to turn cattle out to pastures too early as the grass is a little behind in growth due to lack of snow last winter and rain this spring. We also dealt with some pretty cold temps the beginning of May that didn't help growth either.
Over the next couple weeks, I will continue to keep the sprayer rolling to get caught up on that front and the remaining cow-calf pairs will be turned out to grass. Planting equipment will be cleaned up and inspected before being put away for the year and the many fencing projects we have will keep us busy for weeks to come!