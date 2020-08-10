The National FFA Organization selected 16 students from throughout the United States as finalists for its 2020 top achievement awards: American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience.
The American Star Awards represent the best of the best among thousands of American FFA Degree recipients. The award recognizes FFA members who have developed outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through the completion of a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program. A required activity in FFA, an SAE allows members to learn by doing. Members can own and operate an agricultural business, intern at an agricultural business or conduct an agriculture-based scientific experiment and report the results.
Other requirements to achieve the award include demonstrating top management skills; completing key agricultural education, scholastic and leadership requirements; and earning an American FFA Degree, the organization’s highest level of student accomplishment.
A panel of judges will interview the finalists and select one winner from each award category for the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which will be held virtually this fall. The four winners will be announced during the convention.
The finalists include:
American Star Farmer
Cole Ketterling of Wishek, N.D.
Nole Gerfen of Marion, Ohio
JaLeigh Reneé Oldenburg of Mulhall, Okla.
Mikara Anderson of Three Springs, Penn.
American Star in Agribusiness
William Kellum of Jefferson, Ga.
Ely Matthew Boulds of Eldorado, Ill.
Hannah York of Fredonia, Ky.
Blake Kirchhoff of Hardy, Neb.
American Star in Agriscience
Lauren Roberts of Trenton, Fla.
Maddie Sue Fugate of Mahomet, Ill.
Nicole Stevens of Yukon, Okla.
Jacob Bagby of Stephenville, Texas
American Star in Agricultural Placement
Ryan Adelbert Stewart of Washington, Kan.
Will Shelby of Madill, Okla.
Cole James Schock of Salem, S.D.
Wilson Nugent of Gilmer, Texas
Visit FFA.org/stars for more information about the American Star Awards.