Seeking nominations for S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year
Seeking nominations for S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year

The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) is seeking nominations for a S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year Award.

Producers and members of the public are invited to nominate a farmer who has made a significant contribution to specialty crop production in the state. Specialty crops include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture.

The award is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).

Farmers across South Dakota have shown resilience and the ability to adapt to change in the past couple of years. Producers consistently rose to the new challenges caused by the worldwide pandemic. Operations who never even had a website went online and began doing ecommerce. As the demand for local foods rose, many producers experienced the “good problems” of having to meet an increased demand for fresh, locally grown foods.

In 2021, SDSPA and DANR would like to recognize one specialty crop producer for making an outstanding contribution to South Dakota local foods.

The S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year is someone who:

· Provides visionary leadership to South Dakota's agricultural industry, and advocates for specialty crops - fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and nursery crops, including floriculture.

· Actively promotes growth, innovation, and prosperity for South Dakota local food systems and specialty crops.

· Mentors new and beginner farmers and invests in the next generation of producers.

Tell us your story! You may nominate yourself or share the outstanding achievements of your colleagues & neighbors. Nominations can be submitted until Sept. 20, 2021.

Nominations are limited to 500 words and should include at least one photo of the nominee. The nomination form can be found on the SDSPA website: https://sdspecialtyproducers.org.

A panel of judges from SDSPA will select the top nominees. Public voting will open October 1-15, 2021. The winner will be announced during the S.D. Local Foods Conference on Nov. 5, 2021.

The S.D. Specialty Crop Producer of the Year will receive a complimentary full conference pass to the S.D. Local Foods Conference, as well as a free one-year membership to the S.D. Specialty Producers Association. They will also be featured in a state-wide press release, on the SDSPA website and Facebook site, and in the SDSPA newsletter

