W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Expo Building
Tuesday, Jan. 21
4:30 p.m. Welcome to Sioux Falls! Ribbon Cutting
5 p.m. 4H/FFA Invitational Calf Show
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Cattlemen’s Appreciation Day
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trade Show
Commercial Exhibits are located at the north end of the Expo Building
8 a.m. Angus Show
8 a.m. Charolais Show
8:30 a.m. Hereford Show
9:30 a.m. Limousin Show
10 a.m. Red Angus Show
10 a.m. Simmental Show
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trade Show Presentations
Picking up the Pace in Cattle Feeding through Breeding, Presented by ABS Global
• 10:30-11 a.m. – Revolution in Breeding Dairy Cattle to Beef by Todd Sears, ABS Beef Manager
• 11-11:30 a.m. – Sexed Semen Strategies by Dr. George Perry, South Dakota State University
• Noon to 12:30 p.m. – Opportunities with Beef X Dairy Calves by Dairy Producer Panel
• 12:30-1 p.m. – How do beef X dairy cattle compare in the feedlot and harvest? by Dan Dorn and Tim Timmons, NuEra Genetics
11:30 a.m. Cattlemen’s Lunch
Noon Angus Sale
1 p.m. Charolais Sale
1:30 p.m. Hereford Sale
2:30 p.m. Limousin Sale
3 p.m. Red Angus Sale
4 p.m. Simmental Sale
Thursday, Jan. 23: Agri-Business Day
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trade Show
8 a.m. Market Swine Show
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Agri-Business Speaker Series
Presented by Eide Bailly, Located in the Nordstrom-Johnson Building
• Succession & Estate Planning
• Protecting your Assets
• Income Tax tips for Farmers – top 10 tips to think about for 2019 filing
• Ag Finance – who’s on your team?
5:30 p.m. Market Beef Show
6 p.m. Market Lamb Show
7 p.m. Supreme Row Judging
7:30 p.m. Supreme Row Social
Friday, Jan. 24
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trade Show
8 a.m Feeder Heifer Show
9 a.m. Market Goat Show
9 a.m. Feeder Steer Show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trade Show Presentation
The Pork Panel, presented by Reaves Buildings and Pig-Nic lunch. Enjoy pork on your plate lunch while listening to a swine industry discussion with experts from the region. The Pork Panel will discuss the following topics & open the discussion up for Q&A:
• Opportunities for revenue
• Future of the industry
• Facility & Equipment
• Permitting & Regulations
6 p.m. Mayor’s Round-up & Sale of Champions
$12,000 Supreme Row Cash Awards Presentation at Best Western PLUS Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall.
Saturday, Jan. 25
6:30 a.m. Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest
8:30 a.m. Youth and Open Rabbit Show
10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest
1 p.m. Breeding Heifer Show
Schedule subject to change