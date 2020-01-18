Sioux Empire Livestock Show logo

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Expo Building

Tuesday, Jan. 21

4:30 p.m. Welcome to Sioux Falls! Ribbon Cutting

5 p.m. 4H/FFA Invitational Calf Show

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Cattlemen’s Appreciation Day

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trade Show

Commercial Exhibits are located at the north end of the Expo Building

8 a.m. Angus Show

8 a.m. Charolais Show

8:30 a.m. Hereford Show

9:30 a.m. Limousin Show

10 a.m. Red Angus Show

10 a.m. Simmental Show

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trade Show Presentations

Picking up the Pace in Cattle Feeding through Breeding, Presented by ABS Global

• 10:30-11 a.m. – Revolution in Breeding Dairy Cattle to Beef by Todd Sears, ABS Beef Manager

• 11-11:30 a.m. – Sexed Semen Strategies by Dr. George Perry, South Dakota State University

• Noon to 12:30 p.m. – Opportunities with Beef X Dairy Calves by Dairy Producer Panel

• 12:30-1 p.m. – How do beef X dairy cattle compare in the feedlot and harvest? by Dan Dorn and Tim Timmons, NuEra Genetics

11:30 a.m. Cattlemen’s Lunch

Noon Angus Sale

1 p.m. Charolais Sale

1:30 p.m. Hereford Sale

2:30 p.m. Limousin Sale

3 p.m. Red Angus Sale

4 p.m. Simmental Sale

Thursday, Jan. 23: Agri-Business Day

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trade Show

8 a.m. Market Swine Show

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Agri-Business Speaker Series

Presented by Eide Bailly, Located in the Nordstrom-Johnson Building

• Succession & Estate Planning

• Protecting your Assets

• Income Tax tips for Farmers – top 10 tips to think about for 2019 filing

• Ag Finance – who’s on your team?

5:30 p.m. Market Beef Show

6 p.m. Market Lamb Show

7 p.m. Supreme Row Judging

7:30 p.m. Supreme Row Social

Friday, Jan. 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trade Show

8 a.m Feeder Heifer Show

9 a.m. Market Goat Show

9 a.m. Feeder Steer Show

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trade Show Presentation

The Pork Panel, presented by Reaves Buildings and Pig-Nic lunch. Enjoy pork on your plate lunch while listening to a swine industry discussion with experts from the region. The Pork Panel will discuss the following topics & open the discussion up for Q&A:

• Opportunities for revenue

• Future of the industry

• Facility & Equipment

• Permitting & Regulations

6 p.m. Mayor’s Round-up & Sale of Champions

$12,000 Supreme Row Cash Awards Presentation at Best Western PLUS Ramkota Hotel Exhibit Hall.

Saturday, Jan. 25

6:30 a.m. Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest

8:30 a.m. Youth and Open Rabbit Show

10 a.m. 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest

1 p.m. Breeding Heifer Show

Schedule subject to change

