South Dakota State University Extension has released the 2023 South Dakota 4-H scholarship application.
Youth who have at least five years of active membership in South Dakota 4-H, are current high school seniors, or are enrolled at SDSU are eligible to apply for most South Dakota 4-H Scholarships.
Applications must be postmarked by April 3 to be considered.
Available scholarships range from $250 to $2,000, and include:
• Robert and Maxine Olson 4-H Endowment for $1,500 for students attending post-secondary school in South Dakota.
• Folkerts Family Scholarship for $1,200, for graduating high school seniors enrolled at SDSU, and preference is given to residents of Davison County.
• John F. and Beryl Younger 4-H Scholarship for $650, for graduating seniors who plan to attend SDSU and pursue a degree in elementary or secondary education or family consumer sciences education.
• Bob Healy Memorial 4-H Scholarship for $2,000, for students enrolled at SDSU in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• Matz Family Scholarship for $2,000, for a graduate of a high school in West River, South Dakota, who is pursuing a degree in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at SDSU.
• Sokota Scholarship for $1,500, for students enrolled at SDSU.
There are also six South Dakota 4-H Shooting Sports Scholarships available, one for $1,000, one for $750, three for $500 and one for $250.
Most 4-H scholarship awards are based on demonstrating a combination of academic achievement and community service. The criteria are 40% scholastic achievement, 10% character, 40% 4-H project involvement including Citizenship/Community Service and Leadership and 10% financial need.
Scholarship application information can be found on SDSU Extension’s website.
For more information, contact Rachel Chamblin, SDSU Extension 4-H program assistant.