A can of hope

Every November, residents of Freeman, South Dakota, and surrounding communities come together to help feed a hungry world.

Freeman, a community with deep Mennonite roots, annually hosts the Mennonite Central Committee’s (MCC) Mobile Meat Canner on the Monday and Tuesday of the week before Thanksgiving.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, but this year Nov. 14-15 had volunteers eager to return to the fall tradition that dates back almost 80 years.

MCC instituted the mobile cannery in 1946. The truck has stopped in Freeman almost every year since then, said Joey Graber, a Freeman native and long-time volunteer. Graber serves as the event’s chairman.

He has been coming to the canning event for over 50 years, starting when he was about 8.

The cannery initially began sending canned meat to hungry Europeans struggling to recover from World War II. Today, MCC sends canned chicken, turkey, pork and beef to many different nations around the world.

The organization shipped 327,960 cans to eight different countries in its last fiscal year, which ended with March 2022. That included regions of the U.S. hit by natural disasters. Those in parts of Florida affected by Hurricane Ian earlier this fall were recent beneficiaries.

Graber predicts many of the cans packaged in Freeman this year will make their way to Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A team of two to four individuals travel with the cannery, responsible for the ins and outs of the operation.

From the outside, the Mobile Meat Canner looks like a standard semi-trailer. But inside, it’s a mini-factory, sleekly equipped to quickly and efficiently can thousands of pounds of meat.

This year, Freeman volunteers packaged around 11,500 pounds of chicken. Since it’s their first year back after the two-year COVID-19 hiatus and uncertain how much help they would have, Graber said they were conservative in their ordering.

They needn’t have worried.

Over the two-day event, roughly 150 people stopped by to lend a hand at the C & B John Deere dealership, that has hosted MCC for the last 15 or 20 years. Several of the volunteers are farmers from the surrounding area.

Many of those volunteers sign up for multiple shifts.

“Some come right away in the morning and then come back for an evening shift after work,” Graber said.

Like Graber, Ben Carlson, who serves as the volunteer coordinator, has been coming to the mobile cannery since he was a kid. He’d often sign up for the 6 a.m. shift so he could come before school.

“We usually came as a school group, but they didn’t actually let us do the canning part,” he said.

Carlson wanted to be up close to the action, where the recently cut up meat is brought to the actual canner, emptied into a large, steam-jacketed kettle that heats the meat.

Once the meat gets to temperature, volunteers put it into cans and weigh it. The volunteers add or remove meat until the cans are between 1.92 and 1.97 pounds. Once the cans have achieved the proper weight, another volunteer moves them through the sealing machine.

Baskets full of sealed cans are placed in a large pressure cooker for about 135 minutes at 246 degrees Fahrenheit at approximately 15 psi. They’re then cooled under water.

Cooled cans move to another group of volunteers away from the noisy, steamy canning machine. This group wipes the cans clean and labeled with the contents and an expiration date.

The cans are placed in boxes of 24. They’ll be stored in a Pennsylvania warehouse before eventually being sent to hungry people around the globe.

It takes a lot of volunteer roles to pull off this annual event, but filling them hasn’t been a problem, according to Graber.

“This event is the glue that holds the community together,” he said.

While the event is sponsored by the MCC, Graber said they get volunteers from all walks of life. People from many different religious denominations regularly take part.

“It’s very ecumenical,” he said.

A church group from as far away as Iroqouis that regularly attend. Mennonites, Catholics, Protestants, and groups from local Hutterite and Amish colonies take part.

The teamwork doesn’t stop when the meat has been canned. The organization partners with other groups to distribute the cans.

“The Catholic Church has a good distribution system,” Graber said. “We’ll partner with refugee camps, Protestants - anyone who can securely get it out to where it needs to be,” he said.

Graber has a unique perspective of the project. He spent time in Haiti with MCC where he saw the recipients receiving and enjoying the food, first hand.

“It’s humbling,” he said, knowing that someone out there is thankful for what they’re doing in Freeman, South Dakota.

It’s a particularly wonderful way to be the hands and feet of Christ, Carlson added.

While meeting an individual's spiritual needs is important, he said, when someone is hungry, providing food for their stomachs is a powerful way to minister to their hearts.