Sanford donation paves the way for Woster Plaza

T. Denny Sanford donated $1.5 million toward the Stockyards Ag Experience in Sioux Falls. It will be used to build Woster Plaza, an outdoor education and activity center named after Tri-State Neighbor’s own Jim Woster.