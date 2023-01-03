A taste of Tyndall

Certain things in life are better when they are done the old-fashioned way.

That’s why Tyndall Bakery has not changed its recipes in a century. Why change something that’s kept generations of customers flocking to the shop for a hundred years? Actually, for longer than that, depending on how you do the math.

There has been a bakery in Tyndall, in southeastern South Dakota’s Bon Homme County, since 1905, but under different names until 1922, when the matter-of-fact moniker “Tyndall Bakery” was born.

Ed and Carol Radack, the fourth owners in the bakery’s century of existence, still have the grease-stained notebook containing recipes used by the first owners. When the Radacks bought the bake shop 15 years ago, the purchase included the recipes, now a closely guarded secret to the success of the business.

The shop’s pastry cases and shelves are filled with homemade breads and buns. Its doughnuts are made from scratch, not mass-produced from prepared dough like one might find in many big-box groceries. At holidays, pumpkin rolls and old-fashioned homemade candies - including rich peanut brittle and hard anise drops - adorn the shelves. Customers have been known to veer off Interstate 90 to come for the respective South Dakota German and Czech specialties, kuchen and kolaches.

The bakery has put Tyndall, a town of 1,000-plus residents, on the national map. It is on the Taste of Home (tasteofhome.com) list of best bakeries in every state and has been featured in other state news stories.

The bakery’s 1940s-era Middleby-Marshall oven accommodates 30 sheet pans or 120 kuchen at a time. Installed as a propane oven, it was converted to electric in the 1950s. It’s a workhorse that’s likely worth its weight in gold.

“Our supplier says to keep that oven as long as we can,” Ed said.

The kitchen is filled with relics of the bakery’s history, many still in use: cooling racks from 1909 and a Hobart mixer from the 1970s, decorative cake molds and wooden bread paddles.

Why don’t more towns have bakeries like that? Not everyone wants to work what Carol calls “oddball hours.”

“It’s not everybody’s cup of tea to start work at midnight,” she said. “We put in 80 to 100 hours a week – and that’s not stretching it.”

The Tyndall Bakery is a favorite workplace for local teenagers, who come in to work before school, leaving them free for after-school activities and sports. “We’ve had 60 or 70 kids roll through the shop over the past 15 years,” Carol said. Many of them keep their jobs throughout high school and come back to cover shifts during college breaks.

The Radacks’ two sons worked in the bakery in their youth as well, though neither plans to take over the business, Carol said.

Judy Rueb, who owned the bakery with her husband, Bob, for 37 years before selling to the Radacks, said her three children developed a work ethic while growing up in the business.

“When they were small, I spread blankets on the floor behind the freezer on Friday nights and they slept there,” while their parents worked, she said.

Bob passed away in October. Judy said that she misses working at the bakery despite the long hours.

“You put love into your work,” she said. “You take pride in what you make.”