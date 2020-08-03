Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair Wednesday, Aug. 5 will feature the favorite pork loin sandwich luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the grandstands.
This is the 37th year for the free lunch, and the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a few precautions. No tickets will be required this year in order to limit contact points. Event spacing has been expanded to accommodate social distancing, and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Organizers say they're happy the event will go on.
"In times like this, I think we are all thankful to live in a community that is surrounded by agriculture, and we can learn a lot from their resiliency to succeed," said Nick Langerock of Raven Industries, who is serving as event chairman this year for the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Division.
The chamber organizes the event with several sponsors and volunteers from nearly 100 business, including Smithfield Foods, which donated all of the pork loin sandwiches.
"With so many family farmers, Smithfield team members and agricultural supply chain partners living right here in the Sioux Falls area, it's a community we care about deeply," said Mark Wiggs, plant manager at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls. "We owe a huge debt of gratitude to local farmers and all of our essential food and agricultural workers who have worked so hard to ensure no American will go hungry."
Fair admission Wednesday is free until 1 p.m.