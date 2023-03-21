March 15th marked the end of signup for the final year of the five-year farm bill.
Producers have made their 2023 crop decisions, dependent on weather, which can occasionally drive rotation changes. Another key decision was regarding crop insurance. The level of risk protection this year was a tough call.
Spring federal crop insurance prices for corn ($5.91) and soybeans ($13.76) are relatively high. Prices would have to go higher to trigger government subsidies.
We recommend the financial evaluation of the balance sheet, and the owner’s equity position to determine the level of risk protection.
Operating margins should be considered when making crop decision and risk management plans. Market prices have been historically high; however, margins have been eroded with higher input costs.
Some good news on the expense side is the 14% month-over-month drop in nitrogen prices, and fuel is 56.7 cents a gallon lower compared to a year ago.
Only a clear understanding of your operating costs opens the door to the best marketing plan strategies. As of the March USDA/WASDE report, average 2022-23 corn ($6.60) and soybeans ($14.30) market prices are projected. For 2023 crop market prices are projected at $5.60 (corn) and $12.90 for soybeans.
Keep your eye on overall weather conditions, the drought in Argentina, and the continued Russia/Ukraine conflict’s impact on the trade.
Especially during times of volatile price swings, it is critical every producer know their operating margin.Help for analysis is available: Ag Decision Maker (AgDM;https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/ https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/ ) has a management decision tool that helps the producer plan.
It is time to determine costs and develop the market plan for your operation.
Gary Wright, is a farm management specialist at Iowa State University Extension. Reach him at 712-223-1574 or gdwright@iastate.edu.