Ag influencer seeks to empower women in the industry

Girls eat beef, too.

It might seem like an obvious statement to many, but for one California-based social media influencer, it’s a statement of purpose and even a persona.

Markie Hageman Jones is a woman in her 30s, dedicated to raising awareness about agriculture across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok under the name Girls Eat Beef, Too.

She made a stop in South Dakota Oct. 6 at the South Dakota Rural Women in Ag conference in Deadwood to share her story and remind women in ag to empower others.

Jones’ journey as an ag influencer looks a little different than many other prominent social media proponents of the industry.

Most notably, she didn’t grow up around production agriculture.

Jones grew up on an acreage in central California, which she jokingly referred to as “the dreaded state.” Her mom and stepdad boarded and broke horses, and while she showed hogs and lambs in 4-H, her interest in agriculture was minimal.

After graduating high school, Jones studied fashion design. She planned to move to Los Angeles after college and dreamed of becoming an actress.

“I think I watched too much of that show, ‘The Hills’ and the Disney Channel. That was my problem,” Jones said with a laugh.

Jones said she has her mom to thank for bringing her to her senses. After telling her mom of her plans, her mom asked how she planned on paying for all of that and reminded her that she couldn’t bring her horse and dog to the City of Angels.

The consideration gave Jones pause and eventually, she switched gears. She went on to graduate college with a degree in animal science.

Not long after, Jones moved with her mom and stepdad to Alabama, where the family had a small cow-calf operation. She’d help her stepdad with the cattle, something Jones said changed the trajectory of her life.

Realizing she loved cattle was part of it, but she also began to see misinformation in the mainstream media about agriculture and the beef industry in particular, especially with regard to nutrition.

“I’ve been eating cheeseburgers my whole life and I’m still pretty healthy,” she said.

Jones wanted to walk the walk to combat the misinformation, she said, so she bought what she referred to as “COVID cattle,” a riff on the idea of a “COVID puppy” or other pets people adopted when they stuck at home during the pandemic.

Jones bought a small herd of Hereford cattle and became a first generation cattle producer. Much of her online content chronicles the highs and lows of this journey.

The rest of what she posts is aimed at educating others about the agricultural industry, often using humor.

But the internet can be a cruel place, even among supporters.

Jones said she would never be taken seriously and could never make a difference because she defaulted to humor in her posts. She even stopped posting for a while because she found herself so uncertain about whether or not she should continue.

She felt like she had to hide who she really was, she said, pretending to be a tough, rugged cattlewoman. But eventually, she realized that the only way she would ever really be able to make a difference was by being herself.

“The more I was real, the more people connected with me, she said.

Jones realizes the way she advocates is different than the way others do, and that that’s a great thing, she said. It takes a lot of voices to share the message of agriculture.

“We are not meant to be robots. We’re like puzzle pieces with specific purposes that connect to create a masterpiece,” she said.

Every woman in agriculture has their own story to tell and their own way of advocating. That’s the way it should be, Jones said.

In fact, it’s thanks to other women that Jones has been able to reach so many others with her messages. She has over 18,000 followers on Instagram and over 8,000 on Facebook.

“Empowered women empower women,” she said, giving a challenge for the women in attendance: “Are you a gatekeeper or a gate opener?”

Gatekeepers are women like the one who told her she’d never be taken seriously doing things the way she was doing them. Gatekeepers want to be in control and often hold people back.

Gate openers, on the other hand, build one another up.

Jones asked the crowd whether they were being encouraging and inclusive and even willing to make some changes. Or were they creating fear?

“Women like us are how younger women are going to get involved and help ag survive,” she told the crowd.

Jones said she’s disheartened when she hears many women tell her they don’t want to be involved in female-based ag organizations. Women say they either don’t feel taken seriously or that there is too much drama.

Jones said it’s up to women like her and the conference attendees to prove them wrong.

“If we want ag to survive, we have to give it to someone to carry on,” she said.

Jones said she still has many people that doubt her, and others outside the ag industry who attack her. But she tries to remain relaxed and non-combative. Getting angry isn’t going to make the situation any better, she said.

So, among a few naysayers and countless supporters, Jones is determined to press on, continuing to educate others about agriculture and encouraging women in the industry to empower one another, no matter their circumstance.

“You might not be the most qualified voice, but you can be the most passionate,” she said.