Ag Land Trust accepts first easement

The South Dakota Agricultural Land Trust (SDALT) has partnered with a Lawrence County landowner on its first conservation easement.
The Oak Hills Ranch will remain a working ranch under the easement,” said Lyle Perman, SDALT President and a rancher from Lowry, South Dakota.
The easement will preserve native habitat for wildlife and help protect the natural integrity of the Spearfish Creek watershed, he said.
Johanna Meier Della Vecchia and her late husband, Guido, purchased Oak Hills Ranch in 1996. The conservation easement culminates the pursuit of the couple to ensure that the property will always remain as an undeveloped place for ranching and wildlife.
“After considerable study and exploration of possibilities, I have decided to create a conservation agreement with the South Dakota Agricultural Land Trust, an organization which I feel will enhance and solidify my wishes for the future of the Oak Hills Ranch,” Vecchia said.
“I think it’s vitally important that Spearfish retain the value of undeveloped land to allow for undisturbed wildlife habitat and maintenance of historical agricultural property.”
“Having lived and worked in many parts of the world, I still find the Black Hills among the most beautiful and significant areas, and I am grateful that the Oak Hills Ranch has been given into my stewardship,” she went on to say.
Perman said the trust is honored to hold this easement: “Protection of this working ranch is an excellent example of the important role SDALT can play in preserving the future of agriculture, open spaces and conservation in our state.”