Ag lawyer named head of South Dakota Corn

With nearly two decades experience in agriculture law and national level policy making, DaNita Murray has been hired as executive director of South Dakota Corn.
She begins Dec. 1, taking the place of Lisa Richardson, who was with the commodity organization nearly 25 years before resigning this summer. Mike Jaspers, former state secretary of agriculture, served as leader in the interim.
Murray is a Milbank native and South Dakota State University graduate. She graduated with honors from Drake University School of Law and has served as both counsel and policy advisor in the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and House Agriculture Committee.
Murray also served as director of public policy for the National Corn Growers Association. She got her start in legislative affairs working for former U.S. Rep. Bill Janklow in 2003.
“I am excited to come home to the state where I grew up and work on behalf of South Dakota’s corn producers to help ensure their needs are met from a policy standpoint in both Pierre and Washington, D.C.,” Murray said in a news release.
She will lead the South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council (SDCUC). The organization will have its annual meeting Dec. 7.
Murray noted the impact advances in agriculture have had on her family farm.
“Each week I catch up with my brother on the current issues facing our family farm and I am excited to help make a difference for farmers like my brother right here in the state I am glad to call home once again,” she said.
Grant Rix, president of the corn utilization council, said Murray is the right person for the job.
“Her decades of experience in the agriculture industry and working for commodity groups is what we need to help move our organization forward with our South Dakota corn farmers in mind,” he said.
Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl said her experience and vision for the organization make her the ideal fit.
“She’s a South Dakotan and South Dakota State University graduate with farm connections. Not only does she have an extensive background in policy and law, allowing her to manage partnerships across the state and country, but also the leadership skills to help our staff and board grow and develop professionally,” Stahl said. “We are happy to have her join our organization.”
