Ag leadership program gets support from dairy groups

Three dairy organizations have stepped up to support the South Dakota Agricultural & Rural Leadership (SDARL).
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Agropur and Valley Queen contributed toward an endowment that will support SDARL’s week-long seminar in Washington, D.C.
The 18-month SDARL leadership education program is geared toward individuals working in agriculture and holding leadership positions in rural communities. As one of 12 seminars during the program, participants spend a week in the nation’s capital learning about national issues affecting rural economic development and agriculture. They meet with congressional representative and receive briefings from federal agencies and advocacy groups working on behalf of agriculture, Native nations, rural development, and all sides of current issues.
The D.C. seminar will now be known as the “Edge, Agropur, and Valley Queen National Study Seminar.”
“SDARL has a proven track record of providing the right blend of curriculum and real-life experiences, essential to the development of current and future leaders,” Edge Executive Director Tim Trotter said.
“The dairy industry is vital to agriculture in South Dakota,” said Don Norton, SDARL CEO. “With the growing I-29 dairy corridor, dairy farms and processors are an important part of the region’s rural landscape. It’s important for leaders to understand the issues that affect the dairy industry, and we gratefully appreciate the continued support these three organizations are providing to leadership development.”
The program was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new class will start in November. SDALR is in its 20th year and has had 300 graduates.
“The Valley Queen Charitable Foundation believes strongly in the betterment of our communities and our industry through learning opportunities like SDARL,” Charitable Foundation chairman Doug Wilke said. “We are pleased to be a partner in this endowment, which advances opportunity for leaders across our state to broaden their understanding of rural and agricultural topics.”
“Agropur is dedicated to the continued growth and sustainability of the Dairy Industry in the I-29 corridor,” said Tim Czmowski, vice president of Midwest U.S. operations of Agropur. “We’re pleased to be a partner in this endowment that will provide hands-on opportunities and experiences to educate our future leaders of value-added agriculture.”